Al Nassr Pays Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo With Goat Shirt After 900 Goal Feat: Video
- Cristiano Ronaldo received a heartwarming tribute from Al-Nassr after surpassing 900 career goals
- The 39-year-old reached the goal-scoring milestone during the recent international break
- He would hope to continue to add to his tally as he seeks to achieve an even more audacious 1000-goal mark
Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr paid a heartfelt tribute to their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, before their home clash against Al Ahli on Friday, September 13, recognising his incredible achievement of surpassing 900 career goals.
Ronaldo, who reached this landmark with two goals for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, became the first footballer to attain such a remarkable feat, solidifying his status as the sport's all-time leading scorer.
Al-Nassr honours Cristiano Ronaldo
According to Daily Sports, upon his return to club duty, Al-Nassr commemorated Ronaldo’s historic accomplishment with a special tribute.
In a viral video circulating on social media, the club presented the Portuguese forward with a customised jersey featuring the inscription "GOAT" and the number 900, symbolising his unprecedented goal tally.
Ronaldo, clearly touched by the gesture, proudly displayed the jersey to the cheering fans at Al-Awwal Park, soaking in the moment of recognition.
Ronaldo sets sight on reaching 1000 career goals
Despite the celebration, the 39-year-old legend appears unfazed by his latest milestone, as his sights are already set on an even loftier target—reaching 1,000 career goals, Goal reports.
While it may seem ambitious given his age, Ronaldo's unmatched dedication and relentless pursuit of records suggest that the goal may not be as far-fetched as it appears.
His insatiable hunger for success continues to drive him, and the possibility of further rewriting football history remains very much alive.
CR7's consistent ability to defy expectations at the highest levels of football is a testament to his unmatched work ethic, technical skill, and unwavering desire to dominate the sport.
Ronaldo reacts after reaching 1 billion followers
In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, shortly after surpassing 900 career goals, reached another incredible milestone by becoming the first person to garner 1 billion followers across all social media platforms.
This achievement further solidifies Ronaldo's global influence, showcasing that his fame extends beyond football.
In a heartfelt message, Ronaldo expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.