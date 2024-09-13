Cristiano Ronaldo received a heartwarming tribute from Al-Nassr after surpassing 900 career goals

The 39-year-old reached the goal-scoring milestone during the recent international break

He would hope to continue to add to his tally as he seeks to achieve an even more audacious 1000-goal mark

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr paid a heartfelt tribute to their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, before their home clash against Al Ahli on Friday, September 13, recognising his incredible achievement of surpassing 900 career goals.

Ronaldo, who reached this landmark with two goals for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, became the first footballer to attain such a remarkable feat, solidifying his status as the sport's all-time leading scorer.

Al-Nassr honours Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Daily Sports, upon his return to club duty, Al-Nassr commemorated Ronaldo’s historic accomplishment with a special tribute.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the club presented the Portuguese forward with a customised jersey featuring the inscription "GOAT" and the number 900, symbolising his unprecedented goal tally.

Ronaldo, clearly touched by the gesture, proudly displayed the jersey to the cheering fans at Al-Awwal Park, soaking in the moment of recognition.

Ronaldo sets sight on reaching 1000 career goals

Despite the celebration, the 39-year-old legend appears unfazed by his latest milestone, as his sights are already set on an even loftier target—reaching 1,000 career goals, Goal reports.

While it may seem ambitious given his age, Ronaldo's unmatched dedication and relentless pursuit of records suggest that the goal may not be as far-fetched as it appears.

His insatiable hunger for success continues to drive him, and the possibility of further rewriting football history remains very much alive.

CR7's consistent ability to defy expectations at the highest levels of football is a testament to his unmatched work ethic, technical skill, and unwavering desire to dominate the sport.

Ronaldo reacts after reaching 1 billion followers

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, shortly after surpassing 900 career goals, reached another incredible milestone by becoming the first person to garner 1 billion followers across all social media platforms.

This achievement further solidifies Ronaldo's global influence, showcasing that his fame extends beyond football.

In a heartfelt message, Ronaldo expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.

