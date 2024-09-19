Anthony Gordon was seen departing Newcastle United's training ground in a car never previously spotted in the UK

The SUV, selling at £190,000, delivers 1,000 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds

Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window but a transfer did not materialise

England international Anthony Gordon was spotted leaving Newcastle's training facility in a car never seen before.

The Newcastle United forward has had a strong start to the season, which led to his call-up to the England squad by interim manager Lee Carsley.

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon was spotted driving a never-before-seen car. Photos: John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Following his stint with the national team in the Nations League over the international break, Gordon rejoined Newcastle and played a key role in their victory over Wolves last weekend.

He's expected to retain his spot in the starting lineup when Newcastle head to the capital to face Fulham on Saturday.

Before suiting up for the Magpies, the England international participated in a training session on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon spotted in 'monster' car

When leaving the club's training facility, he was spotted driving a car never before seen in the UK.

As reported by Sportsbible, Gordon was behind the wheel of the UK's first-ever GMC Hummer EV, which is manufactured in the United States.

Weighing a massive 4,500 kilograms, the £190,000 car still boasts impressive power, delivering 1,000 horsepower that accelerates from 0-60 in just three seconds.

A video of Gordon's car has gone viral and attracted attention.

Liverpool eye move for Gordon

Gordon is reportedly set to be offered a new contract at Newcastle after impressing since his arrival from Everton in 2023.

He was linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window but a transfer did not materialise.

