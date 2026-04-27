A Techiman couple, Samuel and Patience, has captured hearts with their minimalist wedding celebration

The couple opted for a simple wedding with no decorations and kente at their family-only ceremony

Mixed opinions emerge on the couple's low-key wedding style from online commentators

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A young couple has become the subject of social media conversations after holding what many deem as a minimalist wedding.

Techiman couple's simple wedding goes viral. Photo source: @tales360

Source: TikTok

The couple, Samuel and Patience, tied the knot on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

According to commentary on social media, the families of the groom and bride chose to be modest in the celebration.

Their traditional wedding is reported to have been restricted to only members of the two families, with no decorations. Even the couple ditched the regular 'kente' style weddings for simple clothing.

No makeup, no decoration wedding in Techiman

In a video, making the rounds on social media, the bride is spotted wearing a bright green African print dress with colourful floral patterns. The dress fits her neatly and complements her complexion well.

She appears calm and composed, with a gentle smile and gives off a confident look without makeup, which gives her a simple and authentic beauty.

Her hair is straight, shoulder-length, and neatly styled with a centre parting, framing her face nicely. She also holds a small red hand fan.

For the groom, he looked simple in a long-sleeved African print in a similar colour to that of his bride.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Another video showed different moments at the ceremony, including the presentation of the dowry items.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Techiman couple's simple wedding

The videos of the Techiman couple's wedding have caught attention online. Many have shared mixed reactions about the simplicity of their celebration.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

ClaraStudios

"This marriage will last forever🔥🔥🔥🥰."

Ewuraefua Papabi said:

"It's good to be simple, but this one is below simple. This is a NO for marriage."

lee_dya25💫 said:

"It's still not a guarantee that this marriage will work, but those who did a luxurious wedding just do what they can, simple, but in all, ain’t doing something like this tho."

Prof Jotey 😋💪😁🍒 said:

"This is what I plan to do with my woman. Then we will use all the money left to buy two Sprinter buses to work for us. We will also open a Cement shop. God bless this couple."

T. Kay 1said:

"I planned the same thing with my woman, but she told me she wants a classy one, so I should go for a loan and make big because I'm a government worker, a teacher to be precise. She left because I didn't agree to her demands, and all the clothes, kente, schnapps, etc., I bought for the program are still in my room. 😂😂😂." Regina Helvert's traditional wedding excite fans

Regina Helvert's traditional wedding excites fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Regina Van Helvert has tied the knot with Dr Chris in a colourful traditional wedding in Accra.

The couple's traditional outfits showcased cultural vibes reminiscent of Igbo wedding customs in Nigeria.

First videos from Van Helvert's have emerged online, warming the hearts of many admirers and social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh