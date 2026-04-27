Leon Goretzka is to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2025/26 season after eight successful years

Goretzka's tenure includes 308 appearances and six Bundesliga titles, highlighting his significant impact at Bayern

Bayern sporting director confirms Goretzka's plans as fans reflect on his legacy and professionalism

Leon Goretzka is widely expected to leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an eight-year spell with the Bundesliga giants to a close.

The midfielder joined from Schalke 04 on July 1, 2018, after signing an initial four-year deal.

Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2025/26 season. Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern

Source: Getty Images

Since then, Leon Goretzka has prolonged his stay, establishing himself as a vital part of Bayern Munich’s midfield and a regular presence in both domestic and European competitions.

During his eight-year stay, Leon Goretzka featured in over 300 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich, contributing 48 goals and 50 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

He was also a key member of the side that achieved a famous sextuple in 2020, lifting the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, DFL-Supercup and FIFA Club World Cup in one remarkable year.

In total, the experienced midfielder has played his part in securing 15 trophies for Bayern, cementing his status as one of the club’s highly regarded modern greats.

As stated by the Bundesliga website, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed the midfielder’s impending departure during a press briefing.

“We’ve had several discussions with Leon over the past few days. He’s very happy at Bayern and will stay with us until the end of the season. Everyone is aware that his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

''We’ve been open and transparent about his future. In the summer, Leon’s time at Bayern will come to a close, and he will embark on a new chapter in his career.”

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich has won 15 trophies with the Bavarians, making him an absolute club legend. Image credit: BART STOUTJESDIJK

Source: Getty Images

Leverkusen eye Leon Goretzka

Meanwhile, according to Topskills Sports UK on X, Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs showing interest in signing Leon Goretzka this summer.

Several top clubs are also monitoring his situation, including Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are currently believed to be in pole position, with reports indicating that they have already held talks with Goretzka’s representatives over a potential move.

Meanwhile, Transfer News Live has also linked the 31-year-old to the Gunners and Serie A giants Juventus.

Some fans have also reacted to Goretzka's expected Bayern departure, with @RollettoNews saying:

''Great, another overhyped midfielder with a big name but questionable consistency. Arsenal and Juve are fighting over scraps again. Can’t wait for the inevitable bidding war that leads to nothing.''

Another fan named @FactMan also commented:

''Goretzka leaving Bayern Munich isn’t just about a player, it’s about influence, contracts, and timing.''

Will Upamecano leave Bayern Munich?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also explored Dayot Upamecano’s potential exit from Bayern Munich, with top European clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

Real Madrid were among the sides said to be interested in a possible move for the French defender.

Source: YEN.com.gh