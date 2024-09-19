Former Chelsea star Diego Costa reacted angrily after being fouled by an opponent during a cup match in Brazil

The Spanish striker then got in the face of the player where he forcefully pushed him backward

The two-time Premier League winner was then shown a red card over his angry antics during the cup match for Gremio B

Diego Costa may have departed the Premier League, but his infamous antics followed him back to Brazil.

The 35-year-old striker was recently sent off while playing for Gremio's B team in a cup match largely featuring Under-20 players.

Diego Costa was shown a red card over his angry antics during the cup match for Gremio B. Photo: Richard Ducker.

Source: Getty Images

True to his fiery reputation, the former Chelsea forward earned a red card for instigating a brawl during the Copa FGF match against Juventude B on Wednesday.

In a video circulating on social media, Costa can be seen reacting angrily after being tripped by an opponent.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star quickly confronted the player, wrapping his arm around him in an aggressive manner. Costa then forcefully walked the player backwards before seemingly shoving him in the throat.

As tensions escalated, both teams and the referee rushed to separate the players involved, attempting to pull Costa away from the confrontation.

Following the incident in the 53rd minute, both Costa and the Juventude player were shown red cards.

Gremio went on to lose the fourth-round match, which featured a mix of senior players and mostly U20 talent.

What's next for Diego Costa?

Costa, who joined Gremio earlier this year, has netted seven goals in 15 appearances across all competitions.

According to TalkSPORT, With his contract set to expire in December, it's uncertain if he'll be offered an extension.

Players with most red cards in history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored the profiles of seven players with the highest number of red cards.

Tough players throughout the years have made a lasting impact with their aggressive tackles and unsportsmanlike behaviour, often leaving their opponents in distress on the field.

In football, "red cards" represent one of the most significant disciplinary actions taken by officials, whether it's the centre referee or an assistant, in response to a player's misconduct.

