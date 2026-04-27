An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to Abdul Aziz Mamoud, also known as Justin Martin, an American national accused of allegedly leading a series of coordinated jewellery robberies across Ghana.

Four suspected criminals involved in multiple jewellery robberies granted bail, details

Source: UGC

Mamoud is alleged to be the mastermind behind a group linked to several high-profile robbery operations carried out between April and September 2025.

The incidents reportedly took place in areas including Westlands, Takoradi, and Dzorwulu, where jewellery and gold valued at millions of Ghana cedis were taken during the attacks.

Investigators further allege that Mamoud used part of the proceeds from the incidents to purchase a Toyota FJ Cruiser before his arrest in March 2026.

The suspects in the case have been identified as Abdul Aziz Mahmoud, also known as Justin Martin, 40; Abubakar Mahmoud, 28; Edgar Donkor, 33; and Donatus Donkor, 37.

The court, after considering the case, granted bail to the accused persons under strict conditions.

Watch the X video below.

Bail terms set for four suspects

Mamoud and one other accused were each granted bail of ¢2 million with three sureties, two of which must be justified. A third accused was granted ¢1 million bail under similar surety requirements, while the fourth accused was granted ¢200,000 bail with three sureties, two of which must also be justified.

All accused persons are required to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, except the fourth accused, who is required to report on Mondays and Fridays.

As part of the bail conditions, all travel documents, including passports, as well as the Ghana Card of the fourth accused, have been seized by the court to prevent any risk of absconding.

The case remains before the court as investigations continue into the alleged network and its operations across multiple regions in the country.

Watch the video as Aziz Mamoud appeared before the court in the X post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh