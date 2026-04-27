Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Four Suspected Criminals Involved in Multiple Jewellery Robberies Granted Bail, Details
People

Four Suspected Criminals Involved in Multiple Jewellery Robberies Granted Bail, Details

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to Abdul Aziz Mamoud, also known as Justin Martin, an American national accused of allegedly leading a series of coordinated jewellery robberies across Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Four suspected criminals involved in multiple jewellery robberies granted bail, details
Four suspected criminals involved in multiple jewellery robberies granted bail, details
Source: UGC

Mamoud is alleged to be the mastermind behind a group linked to several high-profile robbery operations carried out between April and September 2025.

The incidents reportedly took place in areas including Westlands, Takoradi, and Dzorwulu, where jewellery and gold valued at millions of Ghana cedis were taken during the attacks.

Investigators further allege that Mamoud used part of the proceeds from the incidents to purchase a Toyota FJ Cruiser before his arrest in March 2026.

The suspects in the case have been identified as Abdul Aziz Mahmoud, also known as Justin Martin, 40; Abubakar Mahmoud, 28; Edgar Donkor, 33; and Donatus Donkor, 37.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

The court, after considering the case, granted bail to the accused persons under strict conditions.

Read also

Carlos Queiroz's $100k salary as Black Stars coach under scrutiny as new details emerge

Watch the X video below.

Bail terms set for four suspects

Mamoud and one other accused were each granted bail of ¢2 million with three sureties, two of which must be justified. A third accused was granted ¢1 million bail under similar surety requirements, while the fourth accused was granted ¢200,000 bail with three sureties, two of which must also be justified.

All accused persons are required to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, except the fourth accused, who is required to report on Mondays and Fridays.

As part of the bail conditions, all travel documents, including passports, as well as the Ghana Card of the fourth accused, have been seized by the court to prevent any risk of absconding.

The case remains before the court as investigations continue into the alleged network and its operations across multiple regions in the country.

Watch the video as Aziz Mamoud appeared before the court in the X post below.

Read also

How relationship manager at bank stole GH¢12 million from client, blew GH¢600k on betting

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Will sonbuchner Best senior high schools Noah jupe Gabriel basso Knust fees masters