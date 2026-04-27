FIFA is taking the 2026 World Cup to YouTube for the first time, letting fans watch some action of the historic tournament

The partnership could reshape how younger fans engage with football, blending free streaming, influencer content, and behind-the-scenes access

Selected matches will also be available in full on YouTube, creating a hybrid model that balances free access with traditional broadcast and pay-TV rights

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FIFA has announced a landmark partnership with YouTube that will see sections of the 2026 FIFA World Cup streamed live on the platform for the first time in the competition’s history.

The deal, labelled a “Preferred Platform” agreement, allows official broadcast rights holders to air the opening ten minutes of every match worldwide through YouTube, giving fans wider access to the tournament.

FIFA and YouTube create a game-changing experience for fans with free live streaming of the first 10 minutes of every match. Image credit: Dan Istitene, FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The move is aimed at drawing in younger viewers who may not initially tune into traditional broadcasts.

By offering the first ten minutes free, FIFA hopes fans will be captivated enough to seek the complete match through official broadcast partners.

Selected matches will also be streamed in full on YouTube, although FIFA has yet to confirm how many fixtures will be included or which territories will have access.

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström said the agreement presents a valuable chance to showcase the organisation’s premium content while creating fresh opportunities for media partners and digital creators to connect with supporters across the globe.

In essence, he suggested that the partnership opens doors to connecting with audiences in ways not previously explored.

As the Dallas Express reported, YouTube emphasised its global reach and interactive approach to sport, noting that the collaboration would cater to both casual viewers and dedicated football followers, while helping to cultivate the next generation of fans.

Meanwhile, Justin Connolly, YouTube’s VP and Global Head of Media & Sports, explained that the platform is providing a fan-focused experience designed to expand engagement across different levels of interest.

FIFA and YouTube team up to bring live match action and exclusive content to fans worldwide. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Expanding FIFA World Cup access

Alongside the live coverage, the partnership also gives FIFA the chance to display its archive library on YouTube, including classic matches and iconic moments from past tournaments. A selected group of creators will also receive greater access to the competition.

That access is expected to feature behind-the-scenes content, exclusive experiences and influencer-led programming designed to complement the main broadcast coverage.

According to the governing body, the YouTube agreement signals an acknowledgement of the difficulties FIFA encountered with its own FIFA+ service, which failed to fully deliver on expectations despite heavy investment.

By tapping into YouTube’s enormous global reach, FIFA is now adopting a hybrid approach that blends free-to-access exposure with traditional broadcast rights, using the early free viewing window to guide audiences towards premium coverage.

However, the financial details of the arrangement have not been revealed, while the precise number of full matches available to stream is still unknown.

5 African players to watch at 2026 WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted five African stars poised to make a major impact on the global stage as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup intensifies, naming talents such as Antoine Semenyo, Sadio Mané, and Achraf Hakimi among those expected to shine.

These players have already impressed in top leagues and are seen as key figures who could elevate their national teams and capture worldwide attention during the upcoming tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh