Mohammed Kudus faces a defining year as injury setbacks threaten to derail his career in 2026

The former Ajax man could be heading into one of the most painful seasons of his career

With Spurs' struggles mounting and his Ghana World Cup dream at risk, the 25-year-old faces intense pressure

There is no definite date for Kudus to return to competitive football action as J.E Sarpong backs him to bounce back stronger

The year 2026 is increasingly shaping up to be a defining and potentially difficult period for Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghanaian winger now facing the possibility of three major setbacks that could significantly influence the direction of his career.

After struggling with injury problems during his spell at Tottenham Hotspur, concerns are mounting that his challenges could also spill over into his international responsibilities with Ghana.

Mohammed Kudus’ future hangs in the balance as injury issues and Tottenham’s relegation struggle threaten his 2026 ambitions. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Kudus set to miss rest of 2025/26 season

The first major worry centres on his fitness and availability for the remainder of the 2025/26 Premier League season. According to Flashscore data, Kudus has been sidelined since January 4, 2026.

As Tottenham confirmed, he may require surgery to fully correct the persistent injury problem.

That procedure may keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season, depriving Tottenham of one of their most important attacking outlets at a decisive stage of the campaign.

The timing could hardly be worse, as Spurs are already fighting for survival in the Premier League standings. Sitting 18th with 30 points from 31 matches and only eight games remaining, the North London club is deep in relegation trouble.

If they fail to recover, Mohammed Kudus could also suffer a Premier League relegation in his debut season with the club. Such an outcome would be a major blow for both player and team, compounding an already difficult campaign.

Kudus's 2026 World Cup dream in jeopardy

Beyond domestic struggles, the biggest fear surrounding Kudus is the possibility of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Ghana. With 13 goals in 46 caps for the Black Stars, the Nima-born footballer is one of the team's most crucial players, and missing him in North America can be costly.

Mohammed Kudus could miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup through injury. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Indeed, it has been a challenging year for the 25-year-old, with injuries disrupting his rhythm and raising concerns among supporters across Ghana.

Many fans continue to hope for positive updates, but uncertainty remains over his long-term recovery and match fitness.

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh’s Gariba Raubil, has expressed deep concern and sympathy over the situation facing Mohammed Kudus.

He noted that an extended spell on the sidelines could seriously affect Kudus’ sharpness and match rhythm, even if the player manages to recover in time for the World Cup.

According to him, time away from competitive action often makes it difficult for players to immediately return to peak performance levels.

Sarpong admitted he feels sorry for the midfielder, stressing that Kudus had been in strong form before the setback occurred.

He suggested that the timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate, given the player’s importance to both club and national team plans.

Despite the concern, the experienced coach remained hopeful, adding that Kudus still has the quality and mentality to bounce back strongly.

He also expressed optimism that the midfielder could return even better after recovery, provided he receives the right support during rehabilitation.

For now, Kudus’ situation remains a major talking point, with fans anxiously waiting to see whether 2026 brings recovery or further heartbreak.

Old prophecy about Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renewed attention on a prophecy involving Mohammed Kudus has sparked widespread discussion following his latest recovery concerns.

The warning, which has resurfaced on social media, has added an extra layer of anxiety around the player’s current situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: YEN.com.gh