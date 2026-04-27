Cessna Plane Crash In South Sudan Kills All 14 On Board
A Cessna aircraft crashed in South Sudan, killing all 13 passengers and the pilot.
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AP reported that South Sudan's civil aviation authority confirmed the crash.
BBC also reported that officials have sent a team to the crash site for investigations.
Initial reports have suggested the aircraft may have come down "due to adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility".
The plane crashed about 20km (12 miles) south-west of the capital, Juba, on Monday morning. It had taken off from Yei at 09:15 local time ( 07:15 GMT) and the authorities lost contact about 30 minutes into the journey to the capital.
Among the 14 on the flight – the pilot and 13 passengers – were 12 South Sudanese and two Kenyans.
The plane - a Cessna 208 Caravan - was operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd.
South Sudan - the world's youngest country - has a poorly developed transport network and the aviation industry does not have a good safety record.
More than 55 planes crashed in the country, resulting in dozens of fatalities, in the decade following independence in 2011.
Accidents are sometimes due to old aircraft and weak regulatory compliance. Overloading, poor weather and pilot errors are also blamed.
In January 2025, 20 oil workers died after their aircraft, which was headed for Juba, came down three minutes after take-off near the oil fields of Unity state in the north.
The worst plane crash occurred in November 2015, when an Antonov plane crashed near Juba airport, killing 41 people.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.
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