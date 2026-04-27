The ace Ghanaian sports journalist and husband of Afua Asantewaa has spoken out, addressing claims that his daughter had publicly distanced herself from him

In a trending video, the journalist responded to the allegations, a development that has triggered widespread reactions across social media platforms

Afua Asantewaa has also shared reasons behind her reunion with her husband after weeks of separation, claims that dominated headlines

Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Guinness World Record hopeful Afua Asantewaa, has addressed recent online reactions following comments involving his daughter during ongoing separation discussions within the family.

Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Aduonum, addresses claims of his daughter publicly distancing herself from him. Image credit: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook, @dailycast5/TikTok

Source: UGC

The seasoned Ghanaian sport journalist, who has recently been at the centre of public attention following reports of marital separation from his wife, has once again found himself trending after fresh developments.

In early April 2026, Afua Asantewaa publicly announced their separation, accusing the partner of a lack of support.

She further escalated the conversation by describing him as a “deadbeat” who contributed minimally to their household responsibilities during their time together.

The remarks generated widespread reactions across social media, with many fans expressing disappointment, having previously admired the couple as a strong and inspirational pair.

The situation took another turn after their daughter, Afua Etruwaa, became part of the conversation during a TikTok Live session hosted by her mother. When asked whether she could identify her father based on recent events, she responded with a smile and a nod, an action that quickly went viral and triggered mixed interpretations online.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Kofi Aduonum defends daughter amid separation discussion

Reacting to the growing debate, Kofi Aduonum, who is currently based in Canada, addressed the matter in a trending TikTok video, clarifying concerns about his daughter’s response and the surrounding interpretations.

He dismissed claims suggesting that his daughter had publicly rejected him, insisting that the situation was misrepresented.

“It’s not true. She did say that. They took it out of context,” he stated.

He further explained that the situation was being wrongly framed to create tension between him and his daughter.

“It was a calculated way to incite her against me. It was quite unfortunate. We are happier than before,” he added.

The journalist has largely maintained a calm public stance throughout the separation discussions, often avoiding confrontation despite repeated allegations.

In recent times, both Kofi Aduonum and Afua Asantewaa have been seen engaging in family-oriented moments online, with some observers noting signs of improved relations and mutual adjustment following earlier tensions.

The development continues to generate public conversation, as many reflect on the evolving dynamics of the once widely admired couple.

Zionfelix slams Afua Asantewaa Aduonum for sharing her marital issues on social media. Photo credit: Zionfelix & Afua Asantewaa

Source: Instagram

Zionfelix slams Afua Asantewaa

Earlier, Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix criticised media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum for making her marital issues public and feeding people with information meant to be private.

In a video on X, Zionfelix stated that Afua Asantewaa's revelations are disgracing her husband and that must not be encouraged.

"I think someone needs to take Afua Asantewaa's phone from her because what she's doing is too much. The phone is doing more harm than good to her now. She's stressing that she's not divorced, but the things she's doing even with her daughter are not cool."

"You guys have kids together. You are family," he added

Zionfelix stated that Nana Ama McBrown, whom Afua Aduonum said is her mentor, did not do several videos to tarnish the image of their family after they divorced.

"Afua claims Nana Ama McBrown is her mentor. However, when Nana Ama and her husband divorced, she did not make videos to troll her husband or explain the circumstances leading to the breakdown of her marriage. You should learn from your mentor," Zionfelix told Afua.

Watch the X video below:

Afua Asantewaa explains reuniting with husband

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa has opened up on her decision to reunite with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa, who rose to fame after twice unsuccessfully attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon (singathon), announced on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, that she was separated from her husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh