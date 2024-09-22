Erling Haaland's reaction following Manchester City's dramatic last-minute equaliser against Arsenal has surfaced online

The Citizens hosted the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium for a thrilling showdown on Sunday afternoon

After the goal, a video surfaced on social media showing Erling Haaland tossing the ball at an Arsenal player

Erling Haaland was seen hurling the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel following Manchester City's dramatic last-minute equaliser.

Arsenal were on the verge of a major victory at the Etihad, despite playing the second half with only ten men.

A video surfaced on social media showing Erling Haaland tossing the ball at Gabriel. Photo: Jay Barratt.

However, substitute John Stones snatched a point in the eighth minute of stoppage time, making it 2-2.

But as Stones celebrated his last-gasp equaliser, Haaland—who scored his 100th goal for Manchester City earlier—went largely unnoticed as he retrieved the ball from the net.

Instead of taking it to the centre circle, Haaland threw the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel, who had his back turned and his shirt pulled over his head in frustration.

Whether the throw was intentional or not, tensions boiled over after the goal and continued past the final whistle, with both players visibly angry at each other.

When last did Arsenal win at Etihad?

Arsenal's hopes of securing their first win at the Etihad since 2015 were thrown into jeopardy when Leandro Trossard was sent off just before halftime for a second yellow card, after kicking the ball away following a shove on Bernardo Silva.

The Gunners were forced to defend desperately, with Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz not completing a single pass for the entire match, per Talksport.

What's next for Arsenal and Man City?

With the Premier League clash behind them, both teams now shift their focus to the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will host Bolton on September 25, while City faces Watford at the Etihad a day before, offering a chance for both sides to quickly move past the drama and refocus on their respective campaigns.

Haaland reaches 100-goal mark

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland has reached a remarkable milestone by equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring 100 goals for a club, thanks to his latest strike against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Haaland, who had already netted 99 goals in just 103 appearances for Man City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, made his century in only his second season at the club.

