Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland etched his name in the sands of time with his goal against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon

His effort in the ninth minute against the Gunners took his tally for the 2024/25 season to an impressive 10 goals in five games

In the process, the 24-year-old managed to equal one of Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing goal-scoring feats in Europe

Erling Haaland has reached a remarkable milestone by equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring 100 goals for a club, thanks to his latest strike against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Norwegian forward has been in sensational form since the season began, showing no signs of slowing down in the weekend's most anticipated fixture.

Erling Haaland matched Cristiano Ronaldo's 100-goal mark after his strike against Arsenal in the Premier League. Photos by Carl Recine and Pierre-Philippe Marcou.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland reaches 100-goal mark

Haaland, who had already netted 99 goals in just 103 appearances for Man City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, made his century in only his second season at the club, per Sportstar.

During his debut campaign, the 24-year-old bagged an astonishing 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the game's deadliest finishers.

Following consecutive hat tricks and a brace against Brentford in City's 2-1, Haaland had nine goals in his first four league games of the current season.

Haaland equals Ronaldo's record

According to ESPN, his clinical finish against the Gunners allowed him to match Ronaldo’s feat of becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club.

Both stars reached this achievement in just 105 appearances, with Ronaldo accomplishing the feat during his time at Real Madrid.

Despite being held scoreless in City's midweek clash against Inter Milan in the expanded Champions League, Haaland proved his barren run against the Italian club was only a blip as he netted in the ninth minute.

With 10 goals already in the Premier League this season, Haaland is proving to be a force of nature.

Chelsea legend criticises Haaland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Obi Mikel took a jab at Erling Haaland following the English champions' 0-0 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

While serving as a pundit on Bein Sport during UCL games, the Chelsea legend criticised Haaland.

