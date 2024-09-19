Argentina captain Lionel Messi is widely considered by many as the greatest footballer to have ever graced the sport

However, countless comparisons have emerged over time, with various players being likened to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner

But an ex-Barcelona star icon has delivered a compelling argument why it is a 'sporting' sin to liken any player to Messi

A former Barcelona star and World Cup winner with Spain has weighed in on the ongoing comparisons between Lionel Messi and up-and-coming players, expressing that such parallels are misguided.

David Villa, who shared the pitch with Messi during his time at Barcelona, voiced his thoughts in response to the growing comparisons of young talent Lamine Yamal to the Argentine legend.

Lionel Messi proudly touches the World Cup trophy after guiding Argentina to their third triumph in Qatar 2022. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Why comparing any player to Messi is a 'mistake'

Despite acknowledging Lamine's remarkable potential and uniqueness, Villa was adamant that likening any player to Messi is a disservice to both Messi and the individual.

Villa explained his stance during an interview with Marca, as cited by Bolavip:

"It’s not just about Lamine. He is undoubtedly a special talent, someone with qualities we rarely see, especially considering his age and maturity. But I’ve said it before comparing anyone to Messi is a mistake."

The 2010 World Cup champion extended his point beyond Lamine, emphasising that even elite players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe should not be put in the same category as Messi.

"You can’t compare Messi with anyone, be it Lamine, Haaland, or Mbappé. Messi is on a different level."

Lamine Yamal reacts to Messi comparisons

While Yamal, who played an instrumental role in Spain's Euro 2024 success, has gracefully accepted the flattering comparisons, he has also been clear about his ambitions to forge his own path.

According to Eurosport, the 17-year-old phenom is eager to build a name for himself, independent of Messi’s shadow.

Lamine’s skillset is undeniably unique.

While echoes of Messi’s influence may be evident in his playmaking ability, decision-making, and movement, the football ecosystem must allow him to evolve without the burden of unrealistic expectations.

Neymar names Messi as GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Barcelona star football player of all time.

While Neymar has often expressed admiration for Brazilian legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Pelé, Ronaldinho, and even Argentina's Maradona, he confidently named his close friend and former teammate, Messi, as the best in history.

Source: YEN.com.gh