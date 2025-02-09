Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo is the latest fan of Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherrif's latest hit I'm Amaze

The English Premier League shared the song on social media after a fantastic night cup game against Tottenham Hotspur

The song has already earned them cosigns from Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has caught the attention of Ghanaian music fans after vibing to Black Sherif’s song I'm Amazed.

The Dutch international posted a TikTok video featuring the track shortly after scoring in Liverpool’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Gakpo played a crucial role in the Reds’ dominant performance, netting the opening goal before Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk sealed the win.

With 16 goals and five assists this season, the forward has been in fine form under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

His celebration with I'm Amazed suggests the song has found its way into his pre-match or post-match playlist.

Black Sherif, one of Ghana’s biggest musical exports, released I'm Amazed in January 2025, and it has since dominated the airwaves.

Known for his soulful blend of Afrobeats and highlife, the song features rich instrumentals and catchy rhythms.

Gakpo’s endorsement adds another layer of global recognition to Black Sherif’s growing influence in the music industry.

What's next for Gakpo and Liverpool?

Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup next month at Wembley.

The Reds now shift their attention towards the FA Cup this weekend, when they face Plymouth Argyle away from home.

