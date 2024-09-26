Manchester United fans have been vocal about Erik ten Hag leaving after his side's draw in the Europa League

Ten Hag failed to mastermind victory against his former side, FC Twente, leaving fans writhing in frustration

With United enduring a stuttering start to the season, it remains to be seen if the Dutchman will stay in charge

Manchester United supporters have voiced their frustration, calling for Erik ten Hag's removal after the club’s disappointing start to their UEFA Europa League campaign.

The growing discontent comes after yet another underwhelming performance at Old Trafford, this time a 1-1 draw against FC Twente, leaving many questioning the manager's future.

Erik ten Hag walks away in frustration after Manchester United shared the spoils with FC Twente in the Europa League. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Man United held to a frustrating draw

Facing his former club in European club football's second-tier competition, the Dutch tactician was expected to secure a comfortable win.

The Red Devils took the lead with a first-half strike from Christian Eriksen, who displayed his usual composure to break the deadlock, per the BBC.

However, Sam Lammers delivered a blow to United’s ambitions with a well-taken finish to level the scores, benefitting from somewhat questionable defending.

According to Sky Sports, the draw means United has managed just one victory in their last nine European fixtures under Ten Hag.

The unenviable record has fueled discontent among fans.

With these results casting a shadow over the season, calls for the manager’s dismissal have intensified.

Fans want Erik ten Hag sacked

Supporters took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their dissatisfaction:

@Lisandrosprop demanded:

"Sack this guy asap 😭😭😭"

@yanautd suggested that Ten Hag's poor record in Europe should be enough to warrant his sack:

"If this isn’t enough to sack him, then I don’t know what is."

@dighitom7 did not hesitate with his conviction about the Dutchman:

"He’s not serious about the job. Just sack him away from my club."

@Celineroseeee wrote:

"He’s about to get sacked."

@ChuksOhaxx added his voice to the chorus:

"He needs to go… Manchester United cannot settle for mediocrity again."

@Thelifedoes said:

"This guy needs to be sacked before sunrise 😭"

@sir_obafoluke concluded:

"Hag needs to leave. We need Zidane."

The frustration stems from United’s inability to build momentum or consistency under Ten Hag’s leadership, especially in European competitions.

For a club with United's pedigree, such mediocrity is hard to stomach, particularly when fans expected their team to challenge for major trophies.

Ten Hag explains United's struggles

YEN.com.gh also reported that ten Hag explained Man United's struggles during their Europa League opener.

The Dutch manager watched his team falter once again at Old Trafford, this time in the UEL against FC Twente.

Source: YEN.com.gh