Erik ten Hag has shared his thoughts on Manchester United's chastening defeat against Tottenham Hotspur

The Dutchman is currently under fire following a string of poor results, leaving United in 12th position on the league table

Meanwhile, fans of the club are increasingly growing frustrated with some calling for his dismissal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag finally addressed the media following his team's humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 29.

In a match in which United was thoroughly outclassed, Spurs cruised to a commanding victory, leaving the Red Devils in disarray.

Erik ten Hag made a humble admission about Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at OId Trafford. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Spurs humiliate Ten Hag's United

Spurs struck early when Brennan Johnson capitalised on Micky van de Ven's powerful run through United's midfield.

Although Bruno Fernandes' controversial red card further complicated United's task, the North London side were already in control long before the sending-off.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke further emphasised Tottenham's dominance, as they ruthlessly dismantled the Red Devils, the BBC reports.

Ten Hag's United project in tatters

For Ten Hag, this defeat was particularly damaging, as it came with a relatively strong lineup, intensifying the scrutiny around his project at Old Trafford.

United now find themselves languishing in the lower half of the Premier League standings, with doubts growing about the direction of the team under the Dutchman's stewardship.

The referee's decision to dismiss Fernandes was met with widespread discontent from the Old Trafford faithful, but even without that setback, United's lacklustre performance had already exposed their frailties.

Spurs were superior in every aspect, and United's inability to find any rhythm or cohesion was glaring.

Ten Hag breaks silence after Spurs loss

Reflecting on the dismal outcome, Ten Hag admitted that his side failed to start the match on the right foot, unable to cope with Spurs' early pressure.

He highlighted United's sloppy play, particularly their unforced errors and poor decision-making in possession.

"It was a bad start of the game," Ten Hag remarked, as quoted by The European Lad.

"Tottenham dictated the tempo, and we were making too many mistakes with the ball. We made wrong decisions, and that cost us."

United fans slam Ten Hag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans are growing more frustrated with Erik ten Hag after their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters have voiced concerns about his management, noting that despite a squad largely assembled by the Dutchman, he has struggled to establish a clear and effective style of play. This ongoing inconsistency has sparked doubts about his future at the club.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh