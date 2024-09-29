Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence after he received his first red card as a Manchester United player

The 30-year-old's challenge on James Maddison was deemed a serious foul play, leading to a straight red card

His sending-off at Old Trafford has etched his name in an unenviable group of United captains to see red at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has expressed his disappointment following his dismissal during the humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese midfielder was sent off for a high challenge on James Maddison in Sunday’s Premier League showdown, a decision that has sparked widespread debate.

Bruno Fernandes protests Chris Kavanagh's decision to send him off during Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Tottenham. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes' contentious red card

In the controversial incident, Fernandes appeared to lose his footing while challenging for the ball, but his outstretched leg ultimately caught Maddison, leaving the Spurs midfielder writhing on the ground.

The referee, Chris Kavanagh, immediately showed the United captain a straight red card, marking the first time Fernandes had been dismissed in his 242 appearances for the club.

The red card means Fernandes will now miss critical upcoming fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford, and West Ham United.

According to Goal, his sending-off also places him in the unfortunate company of former United captains Roy Keane, Nemanja Vidic, and Wayne Rooney, who all saw red at Old Trafford during their time in the Premier League.

Fernandes reflects on red card

Reflecting on the controversial decision, Fernandes voiced his disagreement with the officials, claiming the punishment did not fit the incident.

"It was never a red card, that’s my opinion," Fernandes stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old did admit his challenge warranted a foul and likely a booking but insisted it shouldn’t have resulted in a sending-off.

"I agree it was a foul... a yellow card? I can accept that. But a red? No way," he remarked.

What happened after Fernades' red card?

Although Fernandes' ejection compounded Manchester United's difficulties, Tottenham had already seized control of the match before the incident.

Brennan Johnson’s early strike set the tone, and additional goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke cemented Spurs' dominance, leaving United thoroughly dismantled on their own turf.

Premier League clarifies why Fernandes deserved red

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League has clarified the decision behind Bruno Fernandes' red card.

The Portuguese midfielder was deemed to have committed a serious foul play, resulting in his dismissal after a review by the referee and VAR.

