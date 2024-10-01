Former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has showed support to Funny Face on his 43rd birthday

The Ghana football legend has been friends with the actor since his playing days and shows up for the actor in his difficult moments

The comedian, known for his role in the popular comic series Chokor Trotro, has been battling with his mental health in recent times

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his friend and comedian Funny Face, on his birthday.

The actor, known in real life as Nana Yaw Boateng, turned 43 on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Funny Face has been battling with his mental health in recent times, resulting in him going on a rant which included having a go at the mother of his children.

In a video shared on social media, Gyan's elder brother Baffour Gyan, also a former footballer, delivered a cake to the actor to celebrate his birthday.

The former Ghana captain also disclosed ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor's role in getting the actor to remain calm in his tumultuous period.

"Somebody help me wish the man on a mission Funny Face a very big happy birthday. We really fought a good fight behind the scenes, and here we are now. Big thank you to my lovely brother Baffour Gyan who also fought well to make this happen. Lastly to my brother from another mother, Emmanuel Adebayor for accepting to be there for our brother. Happy Birthday once Again my brother. Enjoy your day," wrote Gyan on his X account.

Gyan retired from football in 2023 after 109 appearances and 51 goals for Ghana, per Transfermarkt.

Gyan and Funny Face's friendship

The former Ghana captain and the actor have been longtime friends with the comedian featuring in one of his music videos.

However, for the past few years, the 'Chokor Driver' star has struggled with issues relating to his family following the separation with his wife.

Gyan has been integral in helping the actor stay in good shape and health with frequent visits and communication.

