Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Suleman has scooped the best goal award for September in the Spanish La Liga

The Black Stars player's powerful strike for Rayo Vallecano against CA Osasuna secured the most votes from fans

Abdul Mumin has claimed the award for the first time following a run of decent form this campaign for Vallecano

Black Stars centre-back Abdul Mumin Suleman has won the coveted Goal of the Month award in Spain's La Liga.

The Ghanaian international's belter for Rayo Vallecano in the game against Osasuna won the accolade for September.

Abdul Mumin enjoyed a Man of the Match game, starting a strong comeback which saw Vallecano beat Osasuna 3-1.

Abdul Mumin scores a powerful goal for Real Vallecano against Osasuna and is recognised by La Liga. Photo: Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

According to La Liga, the 26-year-old defender secured the most votes to beat Raúl García de Haro of CA Osasuna and Sandro of UD Las Palmas for the award.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been a key figure for Vallecano this season, starring in all their La Liga matches for the new campaign.

The Ghanaian defender has scored once and provided an assist in six games, per Transfermarkt.

Abdul Mumin set for Black Stars call-up

Following his remarkable run of form in Spain, Abdul Mumin is expected to be named in Otto Addo's squad for the AFCON qualifier against Sudan next week.

He played his first two competitive matches for Ghana last month, featuring in the games against Angola and Niger in the absence of Fenerbahce star Alexander Djiku.

Abdul Mumin could maintain his place in Addo's team and could possibly start ahead of Djiku, who is just making a return to action after an injury.

The Black Stars will be aiming for a win against Sudan to revive their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying hopes after a nightmarish start.

Source: YEN.com.gh