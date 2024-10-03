Former Ghana Premier League star Zuberu Sharani has met Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Sharani, who played for Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC before moving to Europe made his UEFA Champions League debut against Man City

Erling Haaland scored as Manchester City thrashed Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday night in Slovakia

Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani met his idol Erling Haaland after the UEFA Champions League game between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City.

Sharani made his debut in the European competition on Tuesday night after coming on as a second-half substitute for Bratislava.

Manchester City tore apart the Slovakian giants after a 4-0 victory, with Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Haaland and James McAtee all on target.

Zuberu Sharani meets Manchester City star Erling Haaland after Champions League game. Photo: Facebook/ Sharani Zuberu.

Source: Facebook

After the game, Sharani looked for the Norwegian striker and shared a moment with him, as shared on social media.

"Grateful for it all," he wrote on social media after the game.

Sharani, who played for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League before leaving for Europe, has been a key figure at Bratislava this season, making 12 appearances across all competitions for the club, per Transfermarkt.

Sharani's career in Europe

The 24-year-old strike left the shores of Ghana in 2018 after an impressive season with Dreams FC to join Czech giants Sparta Prague. He spent a season with the youth team of Sparta before moving to Slovakia in 2019.

Sharani joined Dunajska Streda where he established himself with the Slovakian outfit.

However after two seasons, he joined Michalovce on loan before returning to Streda after a year.

He spent a season without a club but after a successful trial with Bratislava, the UEFA Champions League campaigners signed the forward in February 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh