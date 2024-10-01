Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta is reportedly set to announce his retirement from professional football

He remains the only player to have received the man-of-the-match award in the World Cup, European Championship and UCL final

We take a look at the five moments which defined his storied career, which saw him play over 1000 games for club and country

Andres Iniesta is on the verge of calling time on his illustrious footballing journey at the age of 40.

After departing UAE’s Emirates Club at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, the Spanish maestro is reportedly set to announce his retirement next week with a special event in Barcelona.

During his storied career, Andres Iniesta won the 2010 World Cup and multiple Champions League titles. Photos by Clive Rose and Jamie McDonald.

According to Relevo, the occasion will see his former employers retire his iconic number eight jersey.

Iniesta’s storied career, which spanned decades and left an indelible mark on both club and country, is filled with moments that define not just his brilliance but the evolution of modern football.

From his magical performances for Barcelona to being a linchpin of Spain's golden era, Iniesta was football's quintessential midfield maestro.

5 greatest moments which defined Iniesta's career

Here, we revisit five unforgettable moments that encapsulate his extraordinary career:

5. Masterclass vs. Levante (2012)

Iniesta’s first-ever Barcelona goal came against Levante, a club with whom his path would later intertwine in his farewell away match for La Blaugrana.

However, his 2012 performance against Levante stands out.

In a comprehensive 4-0 victory at the Ciutat de Valencia, Iniesta put on a midfield clinic, providing a hat-trick of assists that contributed to Barça's record-equalling 100-point La Liga triumph.

4. Ovation at the Bernabeu (2015)

Few Barcelona players have ever experienced the honour of receiving a standing ovation at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu.

Yet in 2015, Iniesta earned that rare respect from Madridistas during another breathtaking El Clasico, Goal reports.

With a goal and an assist in Barcelona's 4-0 dismantling of their arch-rivals, the Spaniard orchestrated the game with elegance and precision.

As he was substituted towards the end of the match, the Bernabeu faithful rose in unison to acknowledge one of football’s greatest.

3. Sublime goal vs Sevilla (2008/09)

During the 2008/09 campaign, Iniesta produced a moment of magic against Sevilla that showcased his technical finesse.

He unleashed a beautifully curled strike that nestled in the back of the net, a goal as elegant as his playing style.

However, his contribution didn’t stop there—he followed up with three assists in a dominant 4-0 win for Barcelona.

2. Last-minute heroics vs Chelsea (2009)

If ever a single moment encapsulated the drama of the Champions League, it was Iniesta’s last-gasp goal against Chelsea in the 2009 semi-finals, per ESPN.

With Barcelona on the brink of elimination and Chelsea on course to meet Manchester United in the final once again, Iniesta stepped up in stoppage time.

He struck a sensational first-time shot from a Lionel Messi pass, curling it beyond Petr Cech into the top corner.

The goal not only sent Barcelona to the final but also solidified Iniesta’s place in European football folklore as the Blaugrana went on to lift the coveted trophy.

1. World Cup glory vs. Netherlands (2010)

Undoubtedly, the pinnacle of Iniesta’s career came on the grandest stage of all—the World Cup final.

After a tense and gritty 116 minutes of football between Spain and the Netherlands, it was Iniesta who broke the deadlock.

Receiving a pass from Cesc Fabregas inside the box, Iniesta coolly dispatched the ball past the Dutch goalkeeper, securing Spain’s first-ever World Cup title.

It remains the most iconic moment in Spanish football history—a strike that brought joy to a nation and forever immortalised Iniesta as a legend.

