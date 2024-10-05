Ghana's Mohammed Kudus ended his barren run in front of goal in the Premier League with aplomb

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 season, failing to either score or assist in his previous six games

Last season, he mustered eight goals and six assists from 33 appearances in his debut season for the Hammers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohammed Kudus finally ended his goal-scoring drought in emphatic fashion by finding the back of the net against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian playmaker, who had gone six top-flight matches without scoring for West Ham, was under mounting pressure following a lacklustre run that even saw him substituted at halftime in the Hammers’ draw with Brentford.

Mohammed Kudus celebrated with a stool after ending his goal-scoring drought in the Premier League. Photo by Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus ends goal-scoring drought

Amid swirling rumours of a strained relationship between Kudus and manager Julen Lopetegui, many wondered if the 24-year-old would feature in Saturday's game.

However, Lopetegui showed faith in the former Ajax star, and Kudus responded with a crucial goal that restored West Ham's lead over Ipswich just before halftime, as noted by NBC Sports.

The pivotal moment came when Michail Antonio’s header ricocheted off the crossbar.

Kudus, with sharp instincts and remarkable physicality, outjumped the Ipswich defenders to nod the ball into an open net, sending the home fans into a frenzy.

The celebration was vintage Kudus. He calmly seated himself in his signature pose while his teammates surrounded him in jubilation.

Kudus' strike not only ended his personal goal drought but also highlighted his value to the team, reaffirming his place as one of West Ham’s key offensive threats.

His composure in front of goal and ability to rise to the occasion under pressure will be crucial as the Hammers push for success in the league this season.

Fans applaud Mohammed Kudus's dribbling skills

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted the joy Mohammed Kudus brings to fans with his exceptional skills, particularly during a recent match against Manchester City.

A 42-second video showcasing Kudus' mesmerising dribbling surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

The Black Stars playmaker’s impressive display against the reigning English champions drew widespread admiration from fans online, with many applauding his talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh