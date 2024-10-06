Ghana international Mohammed Kudus ended his barren run in front of goal in the Premier League with aplomb

The attacking midfielder had struggled at the start of the 2024/25 season, going six games without a goal or assist

The Black Stars playmaker marked his goal with his signature chair celebration, sparking curiosity about its meaning

Mohammed Kudus netted his first Premier League goal of the season in West Ham's match against Ipswich Town and marked the moment in style—with his signature chair celebration.

The Ghanaian playmaker had faced growing pressure after a quiet start, going six league games without a goal and even being substituted at halftime during the Hammers' recent draw with Brentford.

Mohammed Kudus celebrated with a stool after ending his goal-scoring drought in the Premier League. Photo: @westhamunited.

With rumours swirling about a potential rift with manager Julen Lopetegui, many questioned if the 24-year-old would even feature on Saturday.

Kudus breaks goal-scoring duck

But Lopetegui backed Kudus, and the former Ajax superstar repaid that confidence by putting West Ham ahead just before the break, as highlighted by NBC Sports.

Kudus seized his chance when Michail Antonio’s header hit the crossbar, quickly rising above Ipswich defenders to head the ball into an open net, igniting the home crowd.

Why Kudus celebrates goals with chair

His celebration was classic Kudus—he calmly walked over to the sideline and took a seat in his trademark pose as his teammates celebrated around him.

Known for this unique ritual, the Black Stars playmaker has explained that it’s simply his way of catching his breath after scoring, rather than a gesture with deeper meaning.

The moment not only ended his goal drought but also reinforced his rising profile at West Ham, both for his on-field talent and his one-of-a-kind celebrations.

Kudus remarked via Modern Ghana: "This don’t mean anything bro! I’m just taking a deep breath"

He expressed that he wanted to be different from other players and that this spontaneous act of sitting down was not choreographed or planned, which contrasts with many elaborate celebrations seen in football today.

Last season, Kudus mustered eight goals and six assists from 33 appearances in his debut season for the Hammers, per Transfermarkt.

Fans applaud Mohammed Kudus's dribbling skills

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted the joy Mohammed Kudus brings to fans with his exceptional skills, particularly during a recent match against Manchester City.

A 42-second video showcasing Kudus' mesmerising dribbling surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

The Black Stars playmaker’s impressive display against the reigning English champions drew widespread admiration from fans online, with many applauding his talent.

