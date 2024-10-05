Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has registered his first goal in the 2024/25 English Premier League

The Black Stars attacking midfielder starred as West Ham United defeated Ipswich Town 4-2 at the London Stadium

Kudus has been named in the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan next week

Football fans have taken to social media to express their excitement after Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus finally scored his first goal of the season.

The Black Stars midfielder gave the Hammers the lead just before half-time after rising high to head home after an earlier effort from Michail Antonio had hit the crossbar.

West Ham, who have struggled in recent times, started the game in the best way after Antonio opened the scoring just a minute into the match against Ipswich Town.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring first goal of the season in the EPL against Ipswich. Photo: Rob Newell/ Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

The visitors levelled five minutes later through Liam Delap before Kudus restored the lead two minutes to the break.

After the break, Jarrod Bowen extended the advantage before Lucas Paqueta sealed victory 20 minutes from time.

How fans reacted to Kudus' goal

@GPLNews_ posted:

Our Starboy, Mohammed Kudus. The iconic ‘chair’ celebration is back

@Kaydiddi added:

Mohammed Kudus grabbed a chair to hit his signature celebration after scoring his first Premier League goal this season

@Yhaw_sydez wrote:

Star boy Mohammed Kudus

@Ekurasi_Dbee posted:

No Mohammed Kudus Fan Will Pass Without Engaging This Tweet. Let’s Show Him Some Love

@COYIronscom added:

Mohammed Kudus is that guy.

@parteysznyx wrote:

I speak for every Arsenal fan when I say we need Mohammed Kudus at Emirates in January

@AntonioMango4 tweeted:

Mohammed Kudus scoring for West Ham. He’s so so good, crazy thing is I think he can get better too! What a Player!

@Kweku_Lawrence added:

Took a while but Mohammed Kudus has the chair again! Scoring account for the season opened.

Kudus ends EPL goal drought

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus finally ended his goal-scoring drought in emphatic fashion by finding the back of the net against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian playmaker, who had gone six top-flight matches without scoring for West Ham, was under mounting pressure following a lacklustre run that even saw him substituted at halftime in the Hammers’ draw with Brentford.

