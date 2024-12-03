One of football's all-time greats, Ronaldinho, is about to embrace grand fatherhood at just 45 years of age

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is about to embrace a new role—grand fatherhood—at the age of just 45.

The exciting news came to light from the influencer girlfriend of his son, Joao Mendes.

Mendes, who joined Bolton Wanderers from Barcelona last August, is set to welcome his first child with his partner, who announced her pregnancy over the weekend.

Ronaldinho is to become a grandfather at the age of 45, with his son Joao Mendes expecting a first child with influencer girlfriend Giovanna Buscacio.

Giovanna Buscacio, 25, who lives in Manchester with Ronaldinho’s 19-year-old son, shared the news on Instagram.

Alongside the caption, “16 weeks and counting,” paired with baby and milk bottle emojis, Giovanna revealed her pregnancy with their first child.

In her post, Giovanna included a selfie of her resting a hand on her exposed belly and followed it with a video of herself kissing Joao in an elevator.

She also shared photos of the couple, accompanied by a heartfelt message in English and Portuguese:

“Mom and dad. Incomplete without you, my love, but we are already together.”

Joao responded lovingly, saying:

“I love you a lot, my darling.”

What's next for Joao Mendes?

Joao, who plays primarily as a right winger for Burnley’s U21s, is Ronaldinho’s only child, born to Janaina Mendes, a former dancer who met Ronaldinho while performing on a popular Brazilian TV show.

The youngster began his professional career with Brazil’s Cruzeiro before moving to Europe.

Mendes is carving out his own path in football after leaving the academy setup at La Liga giants Barcelona to join Burnley in August, per Goal.

Now based in Manchester with Buscacio, he primarily features as a right winger for the Clarets’ U21 team.

Ronaldinho scores trademark free kick

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho proved age is just a number as he scored a spectacular free kick in an El Clásico Legends match in Qatar on Thursday.

The 44-year-old Brazilian, known for his flair and creativity, rolled back the years in an entertaining exhibition game alongside football greats like Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, Rivaldo, and Julio Baptista.

He stepped up and curled a beautiful right-footed strike into the top left corner, leaving 66-year-old former Madrid keeper Francisco Buyo rooted to the spot.

Ronaldinho refused to name Messi as GOAT

Ronaldinho has weighed in on the age-old debate about the greatest footballers in history but refrained from declaring Lionel Messi as the ultimate GOAT.

In a previous interview reported by YEN.com.gh, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner praised Messi as one of the all-time greats but avoided ranking him at the top of the list.

Ronaldinho, who played alongside a young Messi at Barcelona for two years before joining AC Milan, expressed his admiration without making a definitive choice.

