In the Premier League's modern era, the role of defenders—particularly full-backs—has evolved immensely.

Once primarily tasked with defensive duties, full-backs today are expected to be among the team’s primary sources of creativity, influencing play and setting up goals.

The current game often revolves around these versatile players, as many full-backs have showcased remarkable creativity over the years.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 59 Assists

Alexander-Arnold redefined expectations for full-backs with his exceptional passing and crossing ability, notching his 59th assist with a pass to Diogo Jota against Burnley.

He leads the way as one of the most creative defenders, consistently using his passing range to unlock defences.

Turning 26 soon, he’s expected to add even more assists as Liverpool grants him greater freedom to move inside and control play, showcasing his passing prowess.

2. Andrew Robertson – 59 Assists

Robertson also boasts 59 assists, having briefly held the record for the most assists by a Premier League defender. His consistency and skill in delivering accurate crosses make him crucial to Liverpool’s offensive play.

The Scotland captain is known for his work rate and defensive ability, but his creative contribution has placed him ahead of high-profile midfielders like Eden Hazard and Mesut Özil in the Premier League assist rankings.

3. Leighton Baines – 53 Assists

Leighton Baines, who previously held the assist record among defenders, was known for his powerful set-piece delivery and loyalty to Everton, where he spent the bulk of his career.

Despite passing up moves to bigger clubs, he made an impact at Goodison Park, handling free-kicks and corners and registering 53 assists.

His precision on dead-ball situations often set up crucial goals, and though overtaken by active players, Baines’ contributions remain highly respected.

4. Graeme Le Saux – 44 Assists

Graeme Le Saux’s 44 assists reflect his dual role as a defender and playmaker in an era less focused on attacking full-backs.

Le Saux enjoyed two stints at Chelsea, as well as time with Blackburn Rovers and Southampton, and was known for his reliable left foot and ability to support the attack.

Although his total is lower than today’s top defenders, he set an early standard for combining defence with offensive contributions.

5. Andy Hinchcliffe – 36 Assists

Andy Hinchcliffe made an impact as a left-back for Everton and Sheffield Wednesday, securing 36 assists over his career.

Known for his accurate left-footed crosses, Hinchcliffe played in a time when full-backs were primarily defensive.

His tally is impressive, especially given his team’s lower standings compared to today’s top clubs.

6. Ian Harte – 36 Assists

Ian Harte's career, spanning nearly two decades, is a testament to his skill and consistency.

Known for his precise left foot, Harte tallied 36 assists, many of which came from set pieces during his time with clubs like Leeds United, Reading, and Sunderland.

Despite playing for teams often near the relegation zone, Harte's delivery on dead-ball situations remained a critical tool for his squads, demonstrating his value beyond traditional defensive duties.

7. Gary Neville – 35 Assists

Manchester United icon Gary Neville was known more for his defensive skills than creativity, but he still tallied 35 assists.

His overlapping runs and consistent crosses created scoring opportunities, especially during United’s dominant years.

Neville’s understanding with teammates like David Beckham allowed him to contribute offensively, showcasing the foundational role of full-backs in the Premier League’s evolution.

