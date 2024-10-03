Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a thinly-veiled warning to Erik ten Hag amid calls for the latter's sack

The revered tactician once worked with the Dutchman at Bayern Munich, with Ten Hag serving as his deputy

Meanwhile, he has been tipped by many as the first coaching casualty following Manchester United's poor run of results

Pep Guardiola appeared to issue a subtle yet pointed message aimed at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, amid escalating concerns about the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford.

With United's form plunging to worrying depths, Ten Hag has faced mounting criticism for the team’s poor results and lacklustre performances.

Pep Guardiola aimed a thinly-veiled message to Erik ten Hag as concerns grow about the latter's future at Manchester United. Photos by Christian Bruna and Charlotte Tattersall.

The Red Devils have scraped together just two victories across all competitions, marred by substandard displays and humbling defeats.

Their latest setback came at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, where Ten Hag could only watch as his side crumbled at home, further igniting calls for his removal.

Sky Sports reports that despite the growing chorus calling for his dismissal, the ex-Ajax boss remains determined to reverse United's fortunes.

However, the pressure continues to mount, especially when compared to Manchester City's ongoing dominance across town.

Guardiola's men have extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions, underscoring their firm grip on the Premier League title race.

Guardiola 'warns' Ten Hag amid sack calls

Speaking on the precarious nature of managing at the top level, Guardiola acknowledged that no position is secure without consistent success.

He made it clear that his job is never guaranteed if the results don’t match expectations, even at Manchester City.

"People talk about projects and ideas. They don’t exist. You have to win, or you will be replaced," Guardiola noted, as quoted by Football Tweet.

His words serve as a stark reminder that success in football is non-negotiable, and even the most revered coaches are not immune to the consequences of failure.

What's next for Pep Guardiola?

As City gears up to host Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday, October 5, Guardiola’s unwavering focus will be on maintaining his team’s high standards while Ten Hag grapples with steering his squad through turbulent waters.

Ten Hag addresses calls for his dismissal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag addressed the growing calls for his dismissal as Manchester United manager.

The 54-year-old has overseen a difficult start to the season, securing only two Premier League wins.

Reports suggest that upcoming fixtures against FC Porto and Aston Villa could play a crucial role in determining ten Hag's future at the club.

