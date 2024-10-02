Ranking the 7 Best Playmakers in World Football at the Moment

Football has been graced by legendary playmakers like Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Andrea Pirlo

A team's success often hinges on a player who can dictate the pace of the game with composure on the ball and the ability to deliver in key moments—this role belongs to the playmaker.

Over the years, football has seen several legendary playmakers, including Zinedine Zidane, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, and Lionel Messi.

These names highlight the importance of the position, with those capable of unlocking defences being highly coveted and often among the most expensive in world football.

Today, a new generation of playmakers is making waves on both club and international stages. While some, like Kevin De Bruyne, are nearing the twilight of their careers, others, such as Jamal Musiala, are just beginning to hit their prime.

It’s not only about statistics but also how these players drive their teams forward, often toward silverware.

YEN.om.gh takes a look at some of the best playmakers in world football right now.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Few players can match the creativity and vision of Kevin De Bruyne, who continues to shine for Manchester City.

Despite injuries starting to take a toll, De Bruyne remains a master of creating chances. In City's treble-winning 2022-23 season, he provided a staggering 31 assists in 49 games.

His ability to pick out a perfect pass, glide past defenders, and unleash powerful shots with his right foot has cemented his status as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. Under Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne's influence has grown, making him a crucial figure in City’s dominance.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

At 22, Cole Palmer has quickly become a standout talent after joining Chelsea. Since arriving in September 2023, the young Englishman has impressed with his creativity and attacking threat, recording 31 goals and 19 assists in 53 games.

Palmer’s ability to make something happen every time he touches the ball has made him a key figure in Enzo Maresca’s side. He’s also caught the eye internationally, notably scoring a brilliant equalizer for England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala, at just 21, is leading Bayern Munich’s new era. With 12 goals and eight assists in 38 games last season, Musiala has proven himself as one of Bayern's most important players.

He has an impressive ability to create chances out of nothing, often leaving defenders guessing as he shifts between the left and right. Seen as the successor to Thomas Müller, Musiala’s adaptability and vision make him a key playmaker for both Bayern and the German national team.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid made a significant investment in Jude Bellingham during the 2023 transfer window, and it has already paid off. Bellingham, moved into a No. 10 role by Carlo Ancelotti, has flourished at Madrid, tallying 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games in his debut season.

He also made history by breaking the record for most goals scored by a Real Madrid player in their first 15 games. Bellingham’s dribbling, vision, and ability to link up with top forwards make him a dynamic force in Madrid’s attack.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta has been driven by the playmaking brilliance of Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has developed into the Gunners' main man, with 15 goals and seven assists in the 2022-23 season.

Odegaard's technical skills, combined with his leadership on the pitch, have made him a key figure for Arsenal, and his creativity in midfield draws comparisons to Mesut Özil.

His influence is vital to Arsenal’s title push, and his absence is always felt when he's not on the pitch.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Florian Wirtz has established himself as Bayer Leverkusen’s creative engine, guiding them to an unbeaten season in the Bundesliga in 2023-24. The versatile midfielder contributed 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games.

Wirtz’s awareness, ball control, and goal-scoring ability make him one of Europe’s most promising young talents, and several top clubs are reportedly interested in him.

His performances for the German national team further cement his reputation as a rising star.

Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

Dani Olmo was instrumental in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the tournament.

His stellar performances earned him a move to Barcelona, where he has continued to shine. Previously at RB Leipzig, Olmo was known for his versatility and playmaking ability, often deployed in various attacking roles.

His dribbling, passing, and sharp footballing mind make him a key player in Barcelona’s setup under Hansi Flick.

