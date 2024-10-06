Former Ghana defender, Frimpong Manso, has tipped the Black Stars and Angola as the frontrunners for qualification in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Stars will host Sudan on October 10 at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the return leg scheduled for October 15 at the Martyrs of February Stadium.

Otto Addo and his team will commence their training camp in Accra on Monday.

Source: Twitter

Currently in third place in their group with just one point, the Black Stars are eager to claim all six points from these matches to enhance their chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Winning both matches against Sudan is crucial for Ghana to improve their chances of qualifying for the tournament, which will be held in Morocco in 2025.

As the qualification series is set to commence next week, Manso expressed his belief in an interview with YEN.com.gh that both Ghana and Angola, are the strongest candidates for the tournament, which will be held in Morocco.

"Qualifying from the group will be difficult, but I still tip Ghana and probably Angola to make it out of the group," he said.

"Sudan too has a good squad, and they are doing well under our very own Kwasi Appiah. But I feel Ghana will beat them and even get reasonable results in Angola to qualify.

“Niger boasts a solid team, so I genuinely think every national squad in our group has a shot at qualification. It will be a competitive group, but I am optimistic that Angola will qualify, with Ghana as the favourites to lead the group,” he concluded.

Otto Addo and his team will commence their training camp in Accra on Monday.

Otto Addo names squad for Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that head coach of Ghana's senior national team, Otto Addo has named a strong team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan in a doubleheader in October with hopes of reviving their qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Missing from the squad for the third consecutive time is captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of last summer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh