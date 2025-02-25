Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor has added an exotic BMW X7 2025 model to his luxurious range of cars

The 40-year-old, one of the most recognisable names in African football, shares snippets of his luxurious life on social media

During a career which spanned over two decades, Adebayor played for a host of clubs, including Real Madrid and Man City

Emmanuel Adebayor has once again expanded his impressive garage, this time with the addition of a high-end 2025 BMW X7, a full-size luxury SUV valued at over $110,000.

Renowned for his penchant for opulent automobiles, the former Arsenal forward proudly unveiled his latest acquisition on social media.

Emmanuel Adebayor flaunts his new BMW X7 vehicle worth over $110K. Photo credit: @e_adebayor/Instagram and Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty.

BMW X7: A blend of sophistication and power

The BMW X7 is regarded as one of the brand’s most premium offerings, seamlessly merging refined aesthetics with functional excellence.

Boasting a bold exterior and a spacious, high-end cabin, the vehicle epitomises modern luxury.

In a video that quickly gained traction online, Adebayor gave fans an exclusive look at both the exterior and interior.

The SUV’s gleaming gray finish radiates class, further accentuated by large, intricately designed alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin is decked out in plush brown leather, offering a lavish setting for up to seven occupants.

Designed for comfort and performance, the X7 delivers a smooth driving experience while maintaining impressive utility, per Edmunds.

However, its reliance on touchscreen controls and a few puzzling design choices prevent it from achieving perfection.

SEA: A signature touch of personalisation

Adebayor, who spares no expense when it comes to a life of luxury, took customisation to the next level by imprinting his initials, "SEA"—Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor—on the number plate.

This personal branding extends to his lavish properties in Ghana and Togo, a testament to his unique style.

What are the features of the BMW X7?

Beyond its elegant appearance, the X7 is packed with cutting-edge technology.

It features BMW’s Active Driving Assistant, incorporating advanced safety measures such as Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, and Lane Departure Warning.

The interior design of a BMW X7 SUV at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty.

For those seeking an extra layer of convenience, the Driving Assistance Professional package includes Highway Assistant with Active Lane Change, enabling hands-free driving at speeds of up to 85 mph, according to BMW USA.

Emmanuel Adebayor: A legacy of excellence

Adebayor, a standout talent throughout his career, played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Tottenham.

His remarkable performances earned him the prestigious African Player of the Year award in 2008, solidifying his status as one of the continent’s finest footballers.

Even in retirement, the former striker continues to embrace a lifestyle befitting a player of his stature, ensuring that every new acquisition reflects his refined taste and unwavering love for luxury.

