The wives and girlfriends of famous footballers in the world are always in the media spotlight for supporting their partners

The list of most stunning companions of football's biggest stars include the girlfriend of Premier League striker Antoine Semenyo

While some of them maintain very low profile away from the media frenzy, a section of these women are active on social media

In the glamorous world of football, the lives of players often shine just as brightly off the pitch as they do on it. While fans are glued to every move their favorite stars make, their significant others are also in the spotlight, catching the attention of millions worldwide.

Many of these partners have not only captured the hearts of footballers but have also made names for themselves, blending beauty, talent, and grace.

The 6 most stunning partners of footballers features star Semenyo's partner Buckley and Ronaldo's Georgina Rodriguez. Image credit: Shaun Botterill, Justin Setterfield and antoinesemenyo42/Instagram

From Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, to Jordeen Buckley, the girlfriend of Ghana's rising Premier League star Antoine Semenyo, these women stand out as some of the most beautiful and influential figures in football.

Here’s a look at some of the most stunning wives and girlfriends of famous footballers in March 2025.

1. Georgina Rodriguez – Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner

Georgina Rodriguez has earned her place in the limelight for a multitude of reasons. A model, businesswoman, and social media influencer, Rodriguez’s beauty is often praised by both fans and media alike. The couple met in 2016, and their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about in the sports world given they have not married.

Rodriguez is a striking woman with an ethereal presence, often sharing glimpses of her lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where she has millions of followers. Her grace, charm, and effortless elegance have made her an icon, both in the world of fashion and beyond.

Apart from her physical beauty, Georgina is also known for her strong character and devotion to family, often appearing with Al-Nassr's Ronaldo and their children. She recently starred in her own Netflix documentary, “I Am Georgina,” where she gave fans a deeper look into her life, cementing her status as one of the most influential partners of a football star.

C. Ronaldo (C-L), accompanied by his partner Georgina (C-R) and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, greets the crowd on January 3, 2023, upon his presentation at Al-Nassr. Image credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP

2. Magi Sadeq - Mohammed Salah's wife

Magi Sadeq, the wife of Egyptian football superstar Mohamed Salah, is often admired for her elegance, grace, and commitment to her family. Hailing from Egypt, Sadeq has maintained a relatively low profile despite her husband’s global fame. She and Salah have been together for many years and share a deep bond that extends beyond their public personas.

Sadeq is known for her quiet strength, often supporting Salah in his career while also focusing on her family and charitable causes. Her beauty is understated yet captivating, with her warm smile and natural charm capturing the hearts of fans. As a supportive partner and mother, Magi Sadeq continues to be an influential figure, particularly in Egypt, where she is viewed as a role model for many.

3. Antonella Roccuzzo – Lionel Messi’s Wife

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, Lionel Messi has been married to Antonella Roccuzzo for several years. Hailing from Rosario, Argentina, Antonella is not only known for her beauty but also for her deep connection with Inter Miami's talisman Messi, having known him since they were children.

With her dark hair, olive skin, and graceful demeanor, Antonella has a timeless beauty that makes her one of the most admired football wives. She’s a model and businesswoman, running her own fashion line.

Despite the constant attention due to Messi’s fame, Antonella manages to maintain a relatively private life, sharing glimpses of her family life with Messi and their children. Her grounded personality and unwavering support for Messi have made her beloved by fans around the world.

4. Taylor Ward - the partner of Riyad Mahrez

Taylor Ward, the stunning partner of Algerian footballer Riyad Mahrez, is another standout in the world of football relationships. A model and social media influencer, Ward has gained a massive following due to her beauty, fashion sense, and lifestyle. Known for her striking blonde locks and flawless features, she regularly shares her life with Mahrez and their daughter, giving fans a glimpse into their glamorous world.

Ward’s influence extends beyond her relationship, with her fashion collaborations and beauty endorsements solidifying her place as a prominent figure in the influencer space. With her elegance and poise, Taylor Ward has quickly become one of the most admired partners in football, representing both beauty and a strong sense of individuality.

5. Jordeen Buckley – Antoine Semenyo’s Girlfriend

Jordeen Buckley is the girlfriend of Antoine Semenyo, the talented Ghanaian forward who plays for Bournemouth in the EPL, and is expected to form part of Otto Addo's Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month. While Buckley may not be as well-known in the public eye as some of her counterparts, she is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and charming figures in the football world.

Buckley has a captivating presence, with her striking features and radiant smile making her stand out in photos. She often posts about her relationship with Semenyo and showcases their adventures together on TikTok. Whether it's vacationing in exotic locations or supporting Semenyo from the stands, Buckley’s beauty and elegance shine through. She’s also an entrepreneur and a social media personality, with an ever-growing following.

While she keeps much of her private life away from the public’s gaze, Buckley’s grace and understated elegance have made her a fan favorite, particularly among those who appreciate the beauty of simplicity and class.

6. Sira Kessie - the wife of Franck Kessie

Sira Kessie is known for her elegance, beauty, and supportive presence in her husband's life. While she prefers to keep a relatively low profile compared to other football WAGs, Sira’s graceful demeanor and stylish appearances at events and alongside Kessie have caught the attention of fans.

Together, the couple shares a strong family bond, and Sira often supports Kessie in his career, attending matches and public events when possible. Her understated beauty, combined with her intelligence and poise, makes her a respected figure both within the football community and beyond.

Antoine Semenyo's Valentine's Day Message

Source: YEN.com.gh