A former Ballon d'Or winner has lashed out at Erik ten Hag for overspending on one of his summer signings

In his view, the said player, whom Manchester United splashed £42 million on, is not worth 25 per cent of the amount

Meanwhile, ten Hag's future remains uncertain despite club chiefs, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, attending a meeting in London

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been heavily scrutinised for his transfer decisions, particularly the acquisition of Manuel Ugarte.

Following a disheartening defeat at Old Trafford to Tottenham Hotspur, questions surrounding his leadership have only deepened.

Draws against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa have done little to quell the growing unease.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after a string of poor results. Photo by Carl Recine.

Ten Hag's tumultous reign at United

United, a club once feared, is now struggling under Ten Hag’s tenure.

The Dutch tactician, once hailed for his Ajax success, is now overseeing the Red Devils' worst start to a Premier League season, compounded by their lowest-ever finish in recent history.

Even the FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs have failed to mask the club's underlying issues.

Ten Hag's spending as United coach

When Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford in May 2022, he was tasked with turning around a faltering squad.

Backed by a massive £616 million ($807m) transfer budget, he had the resources to reshape the team in his image.

Two and a half years later, however, the situation has only worsened. Despite 20 new signings, United finds itself in an even deeper rut, marking a nadir in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

One of the major criticisms levelled at Ten Hag is his insistence on recruiting players he’s previously worked with.

This strategy has backfired, as many of these players have struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity and the enormous expectations of playing for one of the world's most prestigious clubs.

Ten Hag slammed for overspending on Ugarte

A focal point of this criticism has been the summer signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Dutch legend Marco van Basten didn’t mince words when assessing Ugarte’s arrival, harshly questioning Ten Hag’s decision-making.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner criticised the hefty price tag of £42 million, which could rise to £50.5 million with add-ons, labelling the deal a colossal waste of resources.

""How on earth did Erik ten Hag decide to spend €50M for Ugarte? It's bizarre."Van Basten remarked, as quoted by The European Lad.

When confronted with the argument that it might be too early to judge the Uruguayan midfielder, Van Basten responded bluntly:

"I’ve seen enough in two games to know he's not even worth 25% of that price."

Since joining United, Ugarte has made five appearances across various competitions, per Transfemarkt, but his performances have yet to justify the significant investment.

Ten Hag involved in 'argument' with assistant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy seemed to have a tense exchange during Manchester United’s goalless draw against Aston Villa.

The pressure continues to mount on Ten Hag, as United’s poor start to the 2024/25 season has raised concerns about his future at the club.

