Black Queens to Face WAFCON Hosts Morocco in International Friendly

Ghana's female national women's football team will face North Africans Morocco in an international friendly

The Black Queens will be preparing for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a tough test against the hosts

Ghana have been drawn in Group C of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations against South Africa, Mali and Tanzania

The Black Queens of Ghana will engage their Moroccan counterparts in an international friendly as part of preparations ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

The team's preparations was hampered following the news of the departure of former coach Nora Hauptle.

However, the Ghana Football Association quickly replaced the Swiss trainer with Swedish coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

Lars Björkegren first game in charge of the Black Queens will be the friendly in Casablanca on February 21, 2025.

The Swedish coach is expected to name a strong squad for the game against the Women's Africa Cup of Nations hosts. The friendly is expected to give him an idea of his team ahead of the tournament later this year.

The Ghana FA confirmed the friendly on the official social media pages of the team.

The Black Queens are making a return to the African Women's Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018 after Hauptle, who is now coach of the Zambia team led to the to qualify for the tournament.

The Black Queens have been drawn in Group C alongside champions South Africa, Wes African neighbours Mali and Tanzania.

A good test for the team

Following the announcement of the friendly, YEN.com.gh spoke to female football expert, Venessa Nartey to share her thoughts on the game.

According to Vanessa, the match will expose the real quality of the team and how prepared they are.

"Finally a test for the team. You know they have not played since the Olympic Games qualifiers last year. I think the players will be a bit rusty not because they are playing but because it has been a while that they have played together,": she said.

"But, one thing for sure is Morocco is a good test for the team. Morocco did well at the last WAFCON, they finished second. They also qualified for the Women's World Cup in 2023. They are a formidable side and they will be hosting the tournament so there wont be any better friendly that this."

GFA opens up on Hauptle's departure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association has opened up on circumstances leading to the departure of Black Queens coach Norea Hauptle.

The Swiss trainer left her job as Black Queens coach following the end of her contract in December.

Hauptle has been named the coach of the Copper Queens of Zambia, signing a three-year deal with the bronze medalist's at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

