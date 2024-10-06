Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy appeared to engage in a tense exchange during Man United’s scoreless draw against Aston Villa

The Manchester United boss is under massive pressure following a poor start to the 2024/25 season

The Red Devils lost three league games this season, including humiliating home losses to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur

A video shared on social media shows Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy seemingly locked in a tense exchange during Manchester United’s goalless draw with Aston Villa.

The Red Devils are aiming to break their winless streak, but the drought extended to five matches after a lacklustre outing in the West Midlands.

Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy looked to be involved in a heated discussion in the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils, who saw Harry Maguire exit with an injury at halftime and narrowly avoided a red card for Marcus Rashford, now sit 14th in the Premier League after seven matches.

The underwhelming display did little to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag, especially with the full INEOS and Manchester United hierarchy watching closely.

Ten Hag in 'heated clash' with Van Nistelrooy

In a video posted on social media, a tense exchange between Ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy, as Sky Sports cameras captured the two in a seemingly uncomfortable conversation on the bench.

Their body language and animated gestures hinted at disagreement, though it was hard to decipher exactly what was said.

What's next for van Nistelrooy?

Having netted 150 goals for Manchester United, van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford this summer as Ten Hag’s assistant, per Sportbible.

The Dutchman has also been rumoured as a potential interim replacement should the club’s leadership decide to make a change.

United are enduring their worst Premier League start, with only eight points from seven games.

The 20-time English champions have lost three league games this season, including humiliating home losses to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Maguire comments on Erik ten Hag

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Man United defender Harry Maguire shared his thoughts on Erik ten Hag's future.

The England international said players still believe in their coach, admitting they are all under pressure.

