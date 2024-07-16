Real Madrid unveiled Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday morning, with an estimated 80,000 fans turning out to welcome him

Kylian Mbappe has been officially introduced as a Real Madrid player at a packed Bernabeu Stadium.

The 25-year-old joined Los Blancos on July 1 after his contract with Paris St Germain ended, concluding seven successful years at the Parc des Princes, the first of which was on loan from Monaco.

On Tuesday afternoon, fresh from the Euro 2024 finals, Mbappe received a rapturous welcome in Madrid.

Addressing the crowd in Spanish, much to their delight, he was introduced by club president Florentino Perez.

Among the audience were his parents, Wilfried Mbappe and Fayza Lamari, per The Guardian.

In football, the reception of new players is a time of great anticipation and exhilaration.

When a player steps onto the field amidst a crowd of passionate supporters, the deafening cheers etch a lasting memory, making history.

These grand welcomes highlight the deep devotion and admiration fans hold for their clubs and the athletes who represent them.

Highest crowds at player unveilings

7. James Rodriguez - 45,000 Fans (Real Madrid)

In 2014, James Rodriguez's transfer to Real Madrid created a whirlwind of excitement.

The Colombian playmaker's arrival at the Bernabeu for his official presentation captivated fans and media alike.

Over 45,000 enthusiastic supporters filled the legendary stadium, chanting "James, James" in a powerful display of instant connection.

The crowd's electrifying energy reflected their belief in Rodriguez's ability to enhance Real Madrid's attacking prowess and add a new dimension to their play.

6. Kaka - 50,000 Fans (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's signing of Brazilian superstar Kaka in the summer of 2009 was a monumental event in football.

His official presentation at the Bernabeu attracted 50,000 fans, eager to welcome the playmaker from AC Milan.

Kaka's unique skills, elegance on the ball, and ability to control the game's tempo symbolized a significant turning point for the club.

The fans embraced him as a hero, confident in his potential to lead Real Madrid to new heights and win trophies with his presence.

5. Carlos Tevez - 60,000 Fans (Boca Juniors)

In 2015, Carlos Tevez made a triumphant return to his boyhood club, Boca Juniors, after a successful European career.

His reception at La Bombonera Stadium was extraordinary, with 60,000 passionate fans celebrating his homecoming.

The event highlighted the deep connection between Tevez and Boca Juniors supporters, who saw him as more than just a player but as a symbol of their dreams and aspirations.

4. Karim Benzema - 60,00 fans (Al Ittihad)

Karim Benzema was greeted by over 60,000 ecstatic Al-Ittihad fans as he was unveiled as the club's new signing in 2023.

The French striker, wearing the Al-Ittihad jersey, proudly displayed his 2022 Ballon d'Or as the King Abdullah Sports City stadium erupted in cheers for their new star.

Benzema joined the Saudi giants on a three-year contract after his departure from Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

3. Diego Maradona - 75,000 Fans (Napoli)

Diego Maradona's arrival at Napoli in 1984 was met with an astonishing display of love from 75,000 fans.

This historic moment for both Maradona and the club was a spectacle of passion and devotion.

The entire city of Naples united in support of their new star, with the reception marking the beginning of an era that would see Maradona lead Napoli to the 1989 UEFA Champions League victory.

In 2020, the club's stadium was renamed the Diego Maradona Stadium in his honour.

2. Kylian Mbappe - 80,00 Fans (Real Madrid)

Just over a month after announcing his transfer, Real Madrid officially introduced Kylian Mbappé to a crowd of over 80,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Eurofoot.

The French star joined Madrid as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Mbappé underwent a medical examination on Tuesday morning, passing all tests before heading to the Bernabeu offices to sign his official contract.

The forward inked a five-year deal and was presented with the No. 9 shirt by club president Florentino Perez.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 80,000 Fans (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling at Real Madrid in 2009 stands as one of football's most iconic moments.

A record-breaking crowd of 80,000 fans filled the Bernabeu to witness his introduction.

The overwhelming turnout reflected the fans' immense appreciation for Ronaldo's talent.

His tenure at Real Madrid saw him score 450 goals in 438 games, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

