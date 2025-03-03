Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus was honoured with a heartwarming award at West Ham

The 24-year-old attacker and English forward, Jarrod Bowen, shared the prize in the said category

He would hope to rediscover his goal-scoring form when West Ham plays Newcastle on March 10

Mohammed Kudus continues to make waves both on and off the pitch, with his latest recognition coming from an unexpected source—West Ham United’s social media administrator.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who has experienced a season of highs and lows, was named the 'Admin’s Favourite Player' alongside teammate Jarrod Bowen in a lighthearted club awards segment.

Mohammed Kudus won 'Admin's Favourite Player' Award alongside Jarrod Bowen at West Ham. Photo credit: @WestHam/X.

Kudus wins cute award at West Ham

In a video shared by the East London outfit, the 24-year-old received the uniquely crafted trophy, which bore a striking resemblance to an Oscar statuette.

His infectious smile as he accepted the award underscored the camaraderie and positive atmosphere within the squad.

With West Ham enjoying a break from competitive action due to their FA Cup elimination and no Premier League fixtures over the weekend, the club treated fans to an engaging off-the-pitch moment.

Players participated in a series of fun polls, selecting teammates for various awards, including Funniest Player, Biggest Diva, and Best Dressed.

While Kudus did not claim victory in any of those categories, he emerged as a standout figure by winning the social media administrator’s personal pick.

Bowen, who also earned the squad’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolade, shared the recognition with the Black Stars playmaker in the lighthearted clip.

What's next for Kudus and West Ham?

West Ham will shift their focus back to competitive action on March 10 when they host Newcastle United at the London Stadium, per Sofascore.

Mohammed Kudus has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season. Photo by Ben Stansall.

With consecutive victories over Arsenal and Leicester in recent outings, the Hammers will look to maintain their momentum and edge closer to securing their EPL status for another season.

According to Premierleague.com, Graham Potter’s men have amassed 33 points from 27 matches, leaving them seven points shy of the widely recognized safety benchmark of 40 points.

However, with Southampton, Leicester, and Ipswich struggling for form, West Ham will be optimistic about steering clear of the relegation battle.

Kudus spotted cruising in sleek 2025 G-Wagon

Beyond football, Kudus’ off-field lifestyle also grabbed attention last week.

The former Ajax star was spotted cruising in a 2025 G-Wagon, a luxury SUV valued at over GH₵2 million.

In a viral clip, the attacking midfielder was seen smoothly navigating his high-end ride when a passionate fan approached him, hoping for an autograph.

Ever gracious, Kudus obliged with a warm smile before signing the book, much to the delight of the supporter, who walked away beaming.

Kudus gives up on Black Stars No.10

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has reportedly decided to give up the Black Stars' No.10 jersey ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The West Ham United star previously wore the iconic shirt during Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, Angola, and Niger last year.

