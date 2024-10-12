Cristiano Ronaldo has been labelled as 'complicated' by a Honduran referee who officiated one of his games in the Saudi League

While admitting Ronaldo's competitive edge, the referee argued that the 39-year-old turns to spillover and drifts into passionate rants

Nonetheless, it is the same desire and passion that has set the Portuguese apart from his peers, with many labelling him as one of the GOATs

Referee Said Martinez has shared his challenging experience officiating Cristiano Ronaldo during one of Al Nassr’s matches in 2023, shedding light on the Portuguese legend's fiery temperament and unwavering will to win.

Ronaldo, known for his relentless pursuit of victory, can sometimes allow his emotions to overflow, particularly when decisions on the field don’t go his way.

Cristiano Ronaldo argues with a referee during Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League play-off against Shabab Al-Ahli. Photo by Yazid al-Duwihi.

Since making the move to Saudi Arabia, Cristiano has shattered numerous records, although major team silverware still eludes him, Goal reports.

His individual accomplishments, however, continue to mount. Yet, this fierce competitive nature also leads to frequent clashes with match officials.

Ronaldo's outburst against referee Martinez

One such confrontation occurred during a home game against Damac, where Ronaldo’s frustration boiled over.

In the first half, he saw two of his goals disallowed, and to make matters worse, a goal conceded by Al-Nassr stood despite Ronaldo's belief that he had been fouled in the build-up.

This situation sparked a heated exchange between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the Honduran referee.

Referee Martinez labels Ronaldo 'complicated'

Reflecting on that moment, Martinez detailed why Ronaldo can be difficult to manage on the field.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is very complicated because of his temperament," he said, as quoted by Tribuna, underscoring the intensity Ronaldo brings to every game.

"He’s a very competitive guy, which makes him feel very wronged.

"There was a move that caused him discomfort because he felt he was fouled in attack, and that led to a goal against his side, leaving them behind at the end of the first half."

What Ronaldo told referee Martinez

Martinez recalled how Ronaldo, standing ten meters away, expressed his displeasure in fluent Spanish, accusing the referee of thinking too highly of himself.

"It's always the same with you. You always think you're the stars while we are the stars,' Ronaldo said, initially calm but growing more agitated as the interaction continued.

Despite the tense exchange, Martinez noted that Ronaldo eventually apologised for his outburst.

