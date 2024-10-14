Jordan Ayew has made a donation to an orphanage in Liberia as the Black Stars left for Libya for an AFCON qualifier

The Leicester City striker and his Black Stars teammates have arrive in Libya for the game against Sudan on Tuesday

Ayew is expected to lead the attack as the Black Stars eye their first win of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has given back to society after making a donation to an orphanage in neighbouring country Liberia.

The Ghana international could not travel to Monrovia himself for the donation but his team made the presentation on his behalf.

Ayew left for Libya with the Black Stars team for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew makes donation to orphanage in Liberia ahead of Sudan game. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars Facebook/ Sika Mpe Dede.

Source: Twitter

In photos shared on social media, the player donated essential items including bags of rice, oil, sanitary products and mattresses.

The Leicester City forward is known for his benevolent activities, having made similar donations in Ghana in the past.

Ayew will be hoping to help the Black Stars bounce back from their slow start in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, when they engage Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Martyrs February Stadium.

Jordan Ayew remains Ghana's reliable scorer

In 2024, no player in the Black Stars team has scored more goals than Jordan Ayew. The former Crystal Palace forward scored twice for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.

He played a pivotal role as Ghana secured back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers, netting the winner against Mali in Bamako and a hat-trick against the Central African Republic in Kumasi in June. He is one of the leading scorers in the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Ayew has netted 28 goals in 104 appearances for the senior national team, per Transfermarkt.

Ghana arrive in Libya ahead of Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Benina, Libya, for the crucial second-leg game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The four-time African champions touched down in the North African country late on Sunday evening before travelling to their hotel.

Ghana will engage Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, Libya.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh