Germany U20 coach, Hannes Wolf, has expressed sympathy for Ghana's U20 team after his side thrashed the Black Satellites 5-0 in an international friendly on Monday, October 14, 2024.

The Black Satellites engaged the European heavyweights as part of preparations ahead of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

The Ghana U20 team, who won gold at the African Games in March, were battered by Germany, with winger Ilyas Ansah, whose parents are from the West African nation scoring twice for the Europeans.

Wolf praised the performance of his team but disclosed that Ghana struggled on a wet pitch because they did not have stud boots.

"It was a very successful conclusion to the event," Wolf told the official website of the German Football Federation. "We had good games against Poland and before that. We simply have good players, many of whom are already playing professionally. You can see that.

"Today, Ghana was overwhelmed by us. I felt a little sorry about the wet pitch because they didn't have studs on - it was slippery. But the way we played, especially in the first half, was remarkable. It was a really good performance."

Ghana handed tricky WAFU draw

The 2009 U20 world champions have been handed a tough group ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

Ghana will face host Togo, Benin and Niger in Group A while Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast occupy Group B, as reported by Ghana FA.

The tournament begins on October 17 and ends on October 31, with the top two teams securing qualification to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

