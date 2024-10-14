The Black Satellites of Ghana were walloped by their German counterparts in an international friendly on Monday

The team rounded up preparations with a test against the European heavyweights ahead of the WAFU Zone B Champions

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside host Togo, Benin and Niger for the tournament which begins on October 17, 2024

Ghana's U20 national team, the Black Satellites, were battered in an international friendly by Germany ahead of the West Africa Football Union U20 Championship.

The Black Satellites, who won gold at the African Games earlier this year, have been preparing ahead of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship which begins on Thursday, October 17, 2024, in Togo.

Wrapping up preparations, the team engaged their European counterparts on Monday but were mauled in the first half, conceding four times before the Germans added a fifth in the second half.

Ilyas Ansah scores twice as Germany U20 thumped Ghana in an international friendly. Photo: Christof Koepsel.

Source: Getty Images

German-born Ghanaian, Ilyas Ansah opened the scoring after just two minutes before Nelson Wieper added the second eleven minutes later, as spotted in a video shared on social media.

Ansah added his second on the half-hour mark before Tom Bischof added the fourth at the stroke of half-time.

Mert Komur sealed victory late in the second half to round up a dominant display from the Europeans.

The game was a good test for the Black Satellites who are hoping to make a return to the U20 Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Ghana drawn in tricky WAFU group

Having won the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in 2021, the team is yet to qualify for the tournament game.

The WAFU Zone B Championship is a qualification competition for teams from West Africa, with two from the Zone making it to the championship it self.

The Black Satellites have been drawn in Group A alongside host Togo, Benin and Niger, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will face Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast in Group B. The two teams that will reach the final qualifies for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Kingston opens up on leaving Ghana U17 job

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has opened up on his decision to leave the Ghana U17 team before the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship ended.

The ex-Ghana international surprised football fans after quitting the job following the team's defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-final.

Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations after finishing fourth at the competition host in the country in May.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh