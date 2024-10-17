Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as the new manager of England, replacing Gareth Southgate on a permanent basis

The former Chelsea coach put pen to paper on an 18-month contract, which begins on January 2025

But apparently, England had approached other high-profile coaches before settling on the 51-year-old

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Before finalising Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach, England’s Football Association (FA) explored the possibility of appointing Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti to the role.

This revelation was shared by former England striker turned pundit Gary Lineker after Tuchel's appointment was confirmed on October 16.

England reportedly reached out to Carlo Ancelotti before deciding to confirm Thomas Tuchel as the new Three Lions boss. Photos by Europa Press Sports and Michael Regan - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

England appoint Thomas Tuchel as new boss

Tuchel, who signed an 18-month contract, will officially begin his tenure in January 2025.

The 2026 World Cup could potentially be his only major tournament in charge of the national side.

While Tuchel's name emerged as the top candidate, the FA initially sought to secure the services of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, considered by many as the ideal successor to Gareth Southgate.

However, the Spanish tactician declined the offer, choosing to remain focused on his club duties.

England 'wanted' Ancelotti before Tuchel

Lineker also revealed that England reached out to Ancelotti before settling on Tuchel.

"It is confirmed apparently they did reach out to Pep Guardiola... and also I understand they spoke to Carlo Ancelotti," Lineker remarked, as cited by Tribuna.

Having guided Chelsea to Champions League success in 2021 and managed European heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, the German tactician brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.

Tuchel’s appointment marks England's third foreign manager, following in the footsteps of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

According to Sky Sports, he will be joined by English coach Anthony Barry, who is expected to provide local insight and continuity.

Tuchel breaks silence after landing England job

In a social media post, Tuchel shared his ambition for the role, stating, “I will try to get a second star on our shirt," signalling his intent to lead England to World Cup glory.

With his tactical acumen and vast experience in European football, Tuchel’s arrival could herald a new chapter for the England national team.

Inside Thomas Tuchel's 2 non-negotiable rules

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that amid uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel has been linked to the managerial role at Old Trafford.

Known for his unique coaching style, Tuchel places a strong emphasis on punctuality and respect, requiring players to address each other by name and maintain eye contact.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh