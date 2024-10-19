A former Real Madrid player faced a devastating shock after discovering that the daughter he had with his ex-girlfriend is not biologically his

The defender tattooed his unborn child's name, only to learn his ex was pregnant for someone else through a DNA test

Meanwhile, his ex has spoken out, explaining the situation and asking social media users to stop trolling the footballer

Vinicius Tobías, a young Brazilian defender who spent two seasons on loan at Real Madrid without making a La Liga appearance, recently discovered a shocking personal revelation.

Despite celebrating the birth of a baby girl, he believed to be his, a paternity test revealed that he was not the father of the child he had lovingly tattooed on his body.

Vinicius Tobias discovered through a DNA test that his daughter, with ex-girlfriend Ingrid Lima, is not biologically his. Photos by iingridllima/Instagram and Quality Sport Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius dealt brutal heartbreak

At just 20 years old, Tobías has experienced significant highs and lows both on and off the field.

Currently on the books of Shakhtar Donetsk, he had a loan stint at Madrid, where he primarily featured for the youth team and made only one appearance for the senior squad in a cup competition.

Vinicius' baby girl saga

The story took an emotional turn when it emerged that his ex-girlfriend, Ingrid Lima, had been involved with someone else during their separation.

Bolavip reports that despite his initial joy in welcoming a daughter named Maitê, whom he had tattooed in her honour, a DNA test confirmed that the child was not his.

Vinicius' ex-girlfriend breaks her silence

Ingrid took to social media to explain the situation, revealing the truth behind their relationship and the circumstances of the paternity test.

"As everyone already knows, Vinicius and I haven’t been together for a long time, and during this period of separation, I had a relationship with someone else, and so did he," she wrote as quoted by Tribuna.

"We both moved on with our lives and in the middle of all this, Maitê was born.

"We decided to do a DNA test, and it turns out Maitê is not Vinicius’ daughter."

She also requested that fans stop targeting Tobías, adding, "I sincerely ask everyone to stop attacking him.

Source: YEN.com.gh