Carlo Ancelotti has assuaged any form of rancour between Real Madrid superstar duo Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior

The two had a little disagreement during Madrid's 2-1 win against Celta Vigo, with Vinicius selfishly ignoring his teammate

Interestingly, Bellingham is yet to find the back of the net all season despite being a regular fixture in Ancelotti's lineup when fit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti commended Jude Bellingham for showing the confidence to confront his teammate, Vinicius Junior, during their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius helped Los Blancos secure a crucial three points in their La Liga campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti praised Jude Bellingham for confronting Vinicius Junior over an incident in Real Madrid's win against Celta Vigo. Photos by Florencia Tan Jun and Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe, Vinicius fire Madrid to victory

Mbappe opened the scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box, giving Madrid the lead.

However, Celta Vigo responded quickly in the second half when Williot Swedberg found the back of the net to level the score.

According to 90Min, the introduction of veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who made history as the oldest player to feature for Madrid, proved to be pivotal.

Modric threaded a perfectly timed pass to Vinicius, who rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted home the match-winner.

Bellingham rebukes Vinicius

But one of the game's most intriguing moments came in the 43rd minute when Vinicius and Bellingham had a minor disagreement on the pitch.

The Brazilian winger had worked his way past three defenders to create a shooting opportunity from a tight angle.

Instead of passing to the better-positioned Bellingham, he opted to shoot, missing the target and falling awkwardly.

Clearly frustrated, the Englishman kicked the ground and walked away, muttering in frustration.

Ancelotti commends Bellingham for scolding Vinicius

While there was concern that this brief exchange could spark tension between the two stars, Ancelotti was quick to downplay the incident during his post-match press conference.

When asked about the missed opportunity and the potential fallout between the two, Ancelotti responded candidly:

"I haven't seen that play you're talking about," he said, as quoted by Forbes.

"But if it has happened, it means that he has balls and character, and it seems good to me.

"Honestly, I didn't realise the play [had happened], I'll watch it.

"But if he has reacted... Let's be calm, after the game they were talking, laughing. They have no problems."

Neymar rehashes his Ballon d'Or support for Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. reaffirmed his support for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star expressed confidence that Vinicius would surpass rivals like Jude Bellingham and Rodri to claim the prestigious award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh