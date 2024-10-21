Former Premier League star Christian Benteke pipped Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to a top prize in the Major League Soccer

The 33-year-old bagged an impressive 23 goals in 30 outings to bag the 2024 MLS Golden Boot title ahead of Inter Miami's superstar duo

He is now the third player in D.C. United’s history to win the Award, joining legends like Dwayne De Rosario and Luciano Emilio

Christian Benteke embraced a spiritual outlook after outshining global icons Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to claim a prestigious individual accolade in Major League Soccer.

The former Liverpool and Crystal Palace striker, who now represents DC United, secured the top scorer's title at the conclusion of the regular season.

Benteke beats Messi, Suarez to MLS Award

As noted by Transfermarkt, Benteke’s return of 23 goals in 30 matches made him a formidable force for DC United.

Despite his exceptional performances in front of goal, the Black-and-Reds narrowly missed out on a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs, finishing a disappointing 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Although DC United failed to advance, Benteke’s prolific season earned him personal glory, as he surpassed Messi and Suarez to win the coveted Golden Boot.

ESPN's data highlighted that the Belgian striker netted three more goals than his closest challengers, outscoring LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and Inter Miami's star duo, Messi and Suarez, who each registered 20 goals.

Benteke waxes spiritual after MLS prize

Reflecting on this milestone, Benteke expressed gratitude on social media, attributing his achievement to faith and perseverance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared: "My God, My Strength, My Name, My Career, My Story, My Wins, My Losses, My Ups and Downs, My Golden Boot. With men, this is impossible, but with God, all things are possible."

Benteke’s rise to the top of the MLS scoring charts is a testament to his enduring quality and adaptability, proving that even in the latter stages of his career, he remains a potent attacking threat on any stage.

Messi fires Inter Miami to record MLS feat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi delivered an extraordinary hat-trick in just 11 minutes, propelling Inter Miami to a 6-2 win over New England Revolution.

This victory helped Inter Miami set a new MLS record for the most points in a single season.

The team concluded the MLS regular season with 74 points from 34 matches, achieving 22 wins, 4 losses, and 8 draws.

