Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus could face a long spell on the sidelines after his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs

The Black Stars and West Ham United player has been charged by the English FA for his role in Saturday's London derby melee

Kudus was red carded in the 86th minute after his reaction following a foul on Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been charged by the English FA following his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The 24-year-old, who had opened the scoring in the London derby, was sent off with four minutes remaining following a moment of madness late in the game.

Kudus was sent off after a Video Assistant Referee review showed his showing Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven before slapping Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

The FA after reviewing the incident from Saturday game charged the Ghanaian with violent conduct and acting in an improper manner, as reported by the BBC.

Kudus has until Thursday to respond to the charge, which could also see him receive an extended punishment.

Following the straight red card, the former Ajax star will serve a mandatory three-match ban, which starts this weekend with the visit of Manchester United.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was beginning to pick form at the right time after back-to-back goals for the Hammers in the league before his latest setback.

How Kudus will be affected

His recent run of form is expected to suffer as he watches three or more matches from the sidelines.

With West Ham struggling at the early stages of the campaign, Julen Lopetegui could vcount on a more reliable player as replacement for the Ghanaian talisman.

Kudus just reached a new milestone in the Premier League with his tenth goal since arriving in England, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus sees red in Spurs defeat

