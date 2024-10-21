Former footballer and BBC presenter Gary Lineker has extolled the qualities of Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

The Black Stars forward played a pivotal role in Leicester City's comeback victory over Southampton in the EPL

Issahaku came on in the second half at the Saint Mary's as Leicester clawed back from two goals to beat the Saints

Former England forward, Gary Lineker has applauded the impact of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in Leicester City's comeback win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Ghana international made an instant impact after coming off the bench to inspire the Foxes to victory with a Man of the Match performance. Issahaku delivered an assist moments after replacing Victor Kristiansen with the Foxes down by two goals.

Compatriot Jordan Ayew completed the comeback with an injury-time winner at the Saint Mary's.

Issahaku, who has started most of the matches this season from the bench, left the BBC presenter questioning Steve Cooper's decision.

“The game really changed when Fatawu came on. I mean as a Leicester fan, my kids all follow Leicester as well, every time we see the team sheet now and he’s not on it, we all go: ‘Oh no not again. Why is he not playing?’ This kid is special,” Lineker said, as shared on social media.

Issahaku has now served two assists in eight games in the English Premier League, per Transfermarkt.

How Leicester fought back to beat the Saints

Having conceded two early goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo, Steve Cooper made a quick second half change, bringing on Issahaku for Victor Kristiansen.

Ten minutes later, Issahaku would serve Facundo Buonanotte to halve the deficit before Jamie Vardy levelled from the spot with 15 minutes remaining.

Ayew fired home from a Harry Winks corner kick to secure the Foxes all three points.

Ayew praises teammate Fatawu Issahaku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has hailed the progress of teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester City.

Issahaku earned a big move to Europe to join Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in 2022, but his career had a slow start in the Primeira Liga.

He was sent on loan to Leicester City last season where he rediscovered his form, helping the Foxes secure qualification back to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

