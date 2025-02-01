The Premier League has explained why a controversial penalty was awarded against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo appeared to be tripped by defender Lewis Cook in the box, which resulted in the spot-kick

The contentious decision upheld by referee Darren England, which went in favour of Liverpool, has left fans enraged

Liverpool’s 28th-minute penalty against AFC Bournemouth has sparked intense debate, with many questioning the decision made by referee Darren England and upheld by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The controversial call came after Cody Gakpo was awarded a spot-kick following a challenge from Lewis Cook inside the Bournemouth penalty area.

Antoine Semenyo debates a controversial call by a referee during a Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Brighton. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

How Liverpool's controversial penalty unfolded

The Dutch forward, played through on goal, executed a sharp run that split Bournemouth’s defensive line.

Cook, desperately tracking back, appeared to make contact, sending Gakpo tumbling.

According to the Sun, referee England immediately pointed to the spot, ruling that the Liverpool attacker had been tripped.

However, multiple replays seemed to tell a different story.

Footage suggested that Gakpo’s own legs tangled, leading to his fall rather than any significant contact from the Bournemouth midfielder.

Despite this, VAR official John Brooks and Assistant VAR Dan Cook conducted their review and upheld the on-field decision after checking for both a foul and an offside infringement.

Premier League explains why Liverpool was awarded penalty

Amid mounting criticism, the Premier League issued a statement to defend the referee’s call, explaining the rationale behind the VAR review.

"The referee’s call of penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed to have been a trip by Cook on Gakpo," the EPL wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

"The VAR also confirmed Gakpo was onside in the build-up."

Despite this clarification, the decision ignited a storm of reactions from football fans, with many voicing their frustration on social media.

Fans react to Liverpool's controversial penalty

Supporters quickly took to X to air their displeasure, with some branding the penalty as a clear officiating error.

@Dhruv_Knows quizzed:

"What exactly is VAR doing 🤣🤣🤣"

@pravinvictor1 boldly claimed:

"Never a pen! Bournemouth have been robbed."

@looker06 slammed the referees:

"The fact they checked only one angle and then said penalty is a disgrace as well."

@LAEllis1987 didn't hesitate to insinuate that the Reds often receive favourable calls from referees:

"It's obviously not a pen, but LiVARpool can't win the league without being gifted by the PL and PGMOL."

@CallMeBayGirl concluded:

"That is shocking. Even one watch shows Gakpo clipping his own heel. That is disgraceful!"

A recurring debate on VAR and officiating

This latest incident only fuels ongoing concerns about the consistency of officiating and VAR’s role in decision-making in the Premier League.

With contentious calls becoming a regular talking point, the debate surrounding the system’s effectiveness shows no signs of dying down.

Stats shows teams affected by VAR the most

Similarly, YEN.com.gh highlighted the ongoing controversy surrounding the VAR since its Premier League debut in the 2019/20 season.

The system has been at the centre of numerous debates, with legitimate goals disallowed, questionable ones upheld, and several contentious calls made.

A newly released table ranking the teams most impacted by VAR decisions places Wolves at the top.

