Veteran manager Jose Mourinho was left in utter disbelief as Andre Onana pulled off a stunning double save to deny Youssef En-Nesyri

The Man United shot-stopper was impressive in between the sticks as the Red Devils held Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League

Meanwhile, the Special One was given his marching orders for his excessive remonstrations on the touchline

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Andre Onana delivered a show-stopping performance in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Fenerbahce on Thursday, making a remarkable double save that left Jose Mourinho in disbelief.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper's heroics came during a critical moment, denying Youssef En-Nesyri twice from point-blank range in a stunning display of reflexes.

Jose Mourinho was almost speechless after Andre Onana's monstrous double save against Fenerbahce in the Europa League. Photos by Zohaib Alam - MUFC/Getty and @premierleague/X.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho reacts to Andre Onana's insane double save

Although Onana later conceded to En-Nesyri just four minutes after halftime, his brilliance between the posts did not go unnoticed.

His remarkable save drew admiration from the sidelines, particularly from Mourinho, who was visibly shocked by the goalkeeper's acrobatic effort, as noted by Goal.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the Portuguese coach can be seen holding his head in his hands, astonished by Onana’s extraordinary double stop.

Fans laud Onana

Fans were equally taken aback by Onana’s performance, with many flooding social media to sing his praises.

Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) captured the widespread awe:

@UnitedEdits_ declared,

"Best goalkeeper in the game."

@mac_shad chimed in,

"Andre Onana has been awesome this season."

@UTDXMancunian added,

"What a save, man 😭."

@UTDKingpin cheekily wrote,

"Onana is driving Mourinho crazy 🤪. What a double save!"

The former Ajax shot-stopper has been a standout performer this season, often bailing out Erik ten Hag's side during a challenging campaign.

In the game against Fenerbahce, the 28-year-old was once again the difference-maker, bringing his A-game to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

His crucial interventions helped United secure a vital 1-1 draw against a tough Fenerbahce side, proving his value as one of Europe's top goalkeepers, per Eurosport.

Onana shortlisted for CAF Awards

Prior to Onana's impressive performance in Europe's second-tier competition, the Manchester United goalkeeper received recognition from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Onana was named among the goalkeepers shortlisted for the Best Custodian accolade at this year's CAF Awards, scheduled to take place in Morocco.

Onana treated like a 'king' in Uganda

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh detailed Andre Onana's warm reception in Uganda as Cameroon arrived for their AFCON qualifier rematch against Kenya.

The Man United goalkeeper was part of Marc Brys' squad that secured a 4-1 victory over the Harambee Stars at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh