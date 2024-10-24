Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has thrown a subtle jibe at referee Clement Turpin after he was red-carded

The Special One was given his marching orders midway through his side's stalemate with Manchester United

The former United boss felt his side deserved a penalty, but his protests rather got him in trouble than courting sympathy

Jose Mourinho has spoken out after being sent off during Fenerbahce's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their Europa League encounter on Thursday.

Christian Eriksen gave United an early lead, but Mourinho's charges responded after halftime when Youssef En-Nesyri’s header levelled the game.

Jose Mourinho protests to the touchline after he felt his side should have been awarded a penalty against Manchester United. Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho sees red vs Man United

However, the main highlight of the match came when Mourinho was dismissed for protesting what he believed was a clear penalty after Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down in the box.

Referee Clement Turpin, however, waved off the appeals and subsequently ordered Mourinho to the stands following the heated exchange.

Mourinho aims sly dig at referee

After the game, the Special One expressed his frustration, shedding light on the explanation given by the centre referee.

Speaking to reporters, he revealed: “He told me something incredible,” Mourinho explained, according to Football Tweet.

“He said he could simultaneously see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline. I congratulate him because he’s absolutely incredible in his peripheral vision."

Mourinho, in his sarcastic manner, further added:

“During a fast-paced game, 100mph, he had one eye on the penalty incident and another on my conduct. That’s the explanation he gave me, and that’s why he’s one of the best referees in the world.”

Mourinho's Fenerbahce settle for draw

Despite the dramatic incident, neither team could find a breakthrough, leaving Man United winless in the Europa League this season.

According to Sky Sports, United's struggles in Europe have persisted for over a year, leaving them 21st in the competition's standings.

On the other hand, Fenerbahce, under Mourinho, remain unbeaten in Europe this season, sitting in 14th place.

Mourinho in disbelief after Onana's double save

Before Mourinho's dismissal, the veteran coach was left in shock as Andre Onana made a breathtaking double save to deny Youssef En-Nesyri in the first half.

The Manchester United goalkeeper showcased his shot-stopping prowess, helping the Red Devils hold Mourinho's Fenerbahce in their Europa League encounter.

Mourinho dismisses reporters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jose Mourinho dismissed questions from reporters about his squad selections following Fenerbahce's draw in the Turkish Super Lig on October 20.

When asked why certain players received less game time, Mourinho, in his usual manner, bluntly told the reporters to 'stop crying' over players with fewer minutes on the pitch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh