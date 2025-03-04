A supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the 2024-25 Champions League season to determine the most likely winner

While traditional powerhouses like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich remain in contention, the predictions have thrown up a surprising favourite

With unexpected contenders emerging, fans are in for an exciting race to the Allianz Arena final

The 2024-25 Champions League Round of 16 is set, and fans worldwide are making their predictions for Europe's biggest club competition.

While Real Madrid were expected to dominate after securing Kylian Mbappe, their shaky performances have raised doubts.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s exceptional start has many believing Arne Slot’s side could go all the way.

Following the conclusion of the controversial new league phase, which saw surprise contenders like LOSC Lille and Aston Villa emerge, Opta's supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the tournament to predict the most likely champions.

The data experts have analysed the league phase results, ranking each team based on their chances of lifting the prestigious trophy.

The probabilities have been determined through countless simulations, offering insights into how each side is expected to perform on the road to the final in Munich on May 31, 2025.

2024/25 Champions League round of 16 draw

One of Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid will not progress beyond the Round of 16, as the two Spanish giants face off on Tuesday, March 4, per Al Jazeera.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Club Brugge also go head-to-head. A thrilling domestic battle awaits in Germany as Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen, with Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany renewing their tactical rivalry. Liverpool, meanwhile, must overcome a formidable Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are favoured in their clash against Benfica, though the Portuguese side will be no easy challenge.

Borussia Dortmund will meet Lille, and one of them will reach the quarter-finals, while Inter Milan take on Feyenoord.

Arsenal, still chasing their first Champions League title, will battle PSV Eindhoven, the only team to defeat Liverpool in the tournament thus far.

Supercomputer predicts winner

According to the supercomputer, Liverpool are the most likely winners, carrying their group-stage momentum into the knockout rounds.

Liverpool are favourites to win the 2024/25 Champions League. Photo: Darren Staples.

Arne Slot’s side is predicted to win the tournament 17.2% of the time, making them slight favorites for glory at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona follow closely with a 15.4% chance of lifting the trophy, while Arsenal, despite their history of European near-misses, have been given a 13.6% likelihood of triumph.

Inter Milan sits at 12.7%, proving to be a strong contender.

Real Madrid, despite their inconsistent form, hold an 11.6% chance, with their recent 3-1 victory over Manchester City serving as a statement of intent. PSG remains a threat with an 8.8% probability of finally securing their long-coveted European crown.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are given 5.8% and 4.8% chances, respectively, while Atletico Madrid, renowned for their defensive prowess, are placed at 2.9%.

Lille, the tournament’s biggest surprise so far, have just a 1.4% chance—narrowly ahead of Benfica (1.3%) and PSV (1.2%).

Aston Villa, despite their impressive run, are seen as outsiders with just a 1.0% chance of winning it all. Borussia Dortmund, a club with deep European pedigree, has been assigned a surprisingly low 0.8% probability.

Finally, Club Brugge (0.7%) and Feyenoord (0.6%) are viewed as the least likely teams to claim Champions League glory this season.

Real Madrid hit with Champions League sanction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a Champions League sanction following UEFA’s latest disciplinary action.

Real Madrid, the most successful club in Champions League history with 15 titles, continues to assert its dominance in European football.

